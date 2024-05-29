Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: beau demayo, man of steel, x-men, X-Men '97, zack snyder

X-Men '97: DeMayo on Zack Snyder/Man of Steel Season Finale Influence

Beau DeMayo on the Bastion/Rogue scene in the X-Men '97 season finale being "likely subconsciously influenced" by Zack Snyder's Man of Steel.

At this, it's all about the waiting game for fans of Marvel Studios and Disney+'s X-Men '97. In the short term, it's waiting to see how the hit animated series does at the Emmy Awards this summer (with the buzz sounding pretty good). In the long term, there's the matter of looking ahead to when a second season could possibly be ready to hit screens (2025? 2026?). For now, at least they still have the original first season to watch over and over again for new easter eggs and any additional clues to what's to come. One person who has been an active part of the fan experience – and continues to be – is series creator, writer & executive producer Beau DeMayo. In a recent series of tweets/xs, DeMayo was singing the cinematic praises of Zack Snyder's Henry Cavill-starring 2013 Superman film, Man of Steel – and, in the process, offered us an interesting insight into an important scene in the animated series season finale.

In a post showcasing the smackdown that Rogue gives Bastion during "Tolerance Is Extinction, Part 3," DeMayo notes that he "was likely subconsciously influenced" while writing the scene from that moment in Snyder's film when Superman (Cavill) takes Zod (Michael Shannon) off the playing field in a big way when Zod and his cronies decided to come sniffing around Smallville and end up putting a scare in Martha Kent (Diane Lane) – not a good move. "That's not Superman hammering Zod. It's Clark, a son furiously defending the woman who raised and protected him," DeMayo notes, comparing both scenes and their respective raw emotions. "The action is driven by emotion, not plot."

I was likely subconsciously influenced by this when writing the #xmen97 finale beat of Rogue punching Bastion. That's not Superman hammering Zod. It's Clark, a son furiously defending the woman who raised and protected him. The action is driven by emotion not plot. #manofsteel pic.twitter.com/KiZSJcRXAZ — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) May 29, 2024 Show Full Tweet

And here's a better look at the scene in question from Snyder's Man of Steel:

X-Men '97: Beau DeMayo, Brad Winderbaum on Animated Series' Future

Earlier this month, DeMayo clarified what his level of involvement will be with the second season of X-Men '97. "I did write a lot of season 2. However, unlike Season 1, I will not be heavily involved or leading production, cast records, design, editorial, post, music, etc., nor doing any production rewrites as it relates to the creative vision of the show," DeMayo wrote in response to a tweet/x asking for an update (which you can check out below). "This is why I've said I can't really speak to Season 2. But, looking forward to seeing the final product with you all whenever it airs. I have high hopes." Shortly after, Brad Winderbaum, head of animation, would offer some additional details to EW during a profile interview focused on the season finale.

Though the article confirmed that DeMayo will not be returning, Winderbaum noted, "We are honoring Beau's ideas for the second season" while also confirming that the show "will have a new head writer for season 3." With that said, Winderbaum believes that having episodic directors Emi Yonemura and Chase Conley returning can help maintain quality & consistency. "So much of the visual storytelling of this show comes from him and our amazing directing team. So it does feel like there's a consistent voice. The mantra is the same, the goals are the same, and the source material is the same. As long as that's our guiding principle, that we're honoring the comics and the original show, that's the core to the creative pursuit," Winderbaum added – noting that Castorena is "an amazing architect in his own right."

Thank you. I did write a lot of season 2. However, unlike Season 1, I will not be heavily involved or leading production, cast records, design, editorial, post, music, etc., nor doing any production rewrites as it relates to the creative vision of the show. #xmen97 — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) May 17, 2024 Show Full Tweet

This is why I've said I can't really speak to Season 2. But, looking forward to seeing the final product with you all whenever it airs. I have high hopes. — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) May 17, 2024 Show Full Tweet

