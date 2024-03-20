Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, bosch: legacy, doctor who, Fallout, interview with the vampire, pretty little liars: summer school, star trek, superman & lois, The Acolyte, william shatner, X-Men '97
X-Men '97, The Acolyte, Doctor Who, PLL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Superman & Lois, X-Men '97, Doctor Who, Bosch: Legacy, PLL: Summer School, IWTV, The Acolyte, Fallout & more!
Article Summary
- Discover new clips and updates - including a preview for X-Men '97 featuring Jean and Storm.
- Catch up with the latest about Superman & Lois and Doctor Who.
- Get a sneak peek of Disney+'s The Acolyte and Prime Video's Fallout.
- Read in-depth discussions on Star Trek legends and future series prospects.
Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Smallville, NBC's New Amsterdam: Tomorrow, Netflix's Cobra Kai, William Shatner/Star Trek, CW's Superman & Lois, Disney+'s X-Men '97, BBC's Doctor Who, Freevee's Bosch: Legacy, Max's Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, Community/Peacock, WWE/AEW, AMC's Interview with the Vampire, Disney+'s The Acolyte, Prime Video's Fallout, Channel 4's Big Mood, Netflix's KAOS, Walter Koenig/Star Trek, HBO's Game of Thrones & More!
BCTV Daily Dispatch: William Shatner/Star Trek, Superman & Lois, X-Men '97, Doctor Who, Bosch: Legacy, Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, Interview with the Vampire, The Acolyte, Fallout & More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, March 20, 2024:
Smallville Star Michael Rosenbaum Offers Animated Series Update
New Amsterdam Series Creator Developing Spinoff Series for NBC
Cobra Kai Co-Creator on Season 6 World-Building, Expanding Universe
William Shatner on Kirk/Uhura Kiss Concern, Star Trek Return Terms
Superman & Lois: Hoechlin Posts The Daily Planet Look, Offers Update
X-Men '97 Official Clip: Jean Shares Baby Concerns, Guilt with Storm
Doctor Who: Steven Moffat Returns with Hitchcockian Episode: Details
Bosch: Legacy Season 3 Adds 5 Recurring Guest Stars: Details
Pretty Little Liars: Summer School Creators Tease Bloody Rose (IMAGES)
Community: Peacock Set to Stream All 6 Seasons Beginning April 1st
Superman & Lois Season 4 Welcomes Douglas Smith as Jimmy Olsen
WWE Raw Triumphs Over AEW Again in Epic Showdown
Interview with the Vampire Season 2 Extended Look: Memory Is Monster
The Acolyte Official Preview Images Offer Prequel Series "Who's Who"
Fallout Preview: The Brotherhood of Steel Pays Lucy, The Ghoul a Visit
Big Mood: Q&A With Nicola Coughlan & Camilla Whitehill For Channel 4
The Acolyte Official Trailer, Key Art Sees A Deadly Darkness Rising
KAOS Teaser: Jeff Goldblum's Zeus Doesn't Request – He Commands
Star Trek Icon Walter Koenig on Original Series "Caste System" & More
Game of Thrones: John Bradley on Possible Jon Snow Spinoff Return
The Acolyte, DCU Timeline, William Shatner & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.