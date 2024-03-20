Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, bosch: legacy, doctor who, Fallout, interview with the vampire, pretty little liars: summer school, star trek, superman & lois, The Acolyte, william shatner, X-Men '97

X-Men '97, The Acolyte, Doctor Who, PLL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Superman & Lois, X-Men '97, Doctor Who, Bosch: Legacy, PLL: Summer School, IWTV, The Acolyte, Fallout & more!

Article Summary Discover new clips and updates - including a preview for X-Men '97 featuring Jean and Storm.

Catch up with the latest about Superman & Lois and Doctor Who.

Get a sneak peek of Disney+'s The Acolyte and Prime Video's Fallout.

Read in-depth discussions on Star Trek legends and future series prospects.

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Smallville, NBC's New Amsterdam: Tomorrow, Netflix's Cobra Kai, William Shatner/Star Trek, CW's Superman & Lois, Disney+'s X-Men '97, BBC's Doctor Who, Freevee's Bosch: Legacy, Max's Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, Community/Peacock, WWE/AEW, AMC's Interview with the Vampire, Disney+'s The Acolyte, Prime Video's Fallout, Channel 4's Big Mood, Netflix's KAOS, Walter Koenig/Star Trek, HBO's Game of Thrones & More!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: William Shatner/Star Trek, Superman & Lois, X-Men '97, Doctor Who, Bosch: Legacy, Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, Interview with the Vampire, The Acolyte, Fallout & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, March 20, 2024:

Smallville Star Michael Rosenbaum Offers Animated Series Update

New Amsterdam Series Creator Developing Spinoff Series for NBC

Cobra Kai Co-Creator on Season 6 World-Building, Expanding Universe

William Shatner on Kirk/Uhura Kiss Concern, Star Trek Return Terms

Superman & Lois: Hoechlin Posts The Daily Planet Look, Offers Update

X-Men '97 Official Clip: Jean Shares Baby Concerns, Guilt with Storm

Doctor Who: Steven Moffat Returns with Hitchcockian Episode: Details

Bosch: Legacy Season 3 Adds 5 Recurring Guest Stars: Details

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School Creators Tease Bloody Rose (IMAGES)

Community: Peacock Set to Stream All 6 Seasons Beginning April 1st

Superman & Lois Season 4 Welcomes Douglas Smith as Jimmy Olsen

WWE Raw Triumphs Over AEW Again in Epic Showdown

Interview with the Vampire Season 2 Extended Look: Memory Is Monster

The Acolyte Official Preview Images Offer Prequel Series "Who's Who"

Fallout Preview: The Brotherhood of Steel Pays Lucy, The Ghoul a Visit

Big Mood: Q&A With Nicola Coughlan & Camilla Whitehill For Channel 4

The Acolyte Official Trailer, Key Art Sees A Deadly Darkness Rising

KAOS Teaser: Jeff Goldblum's Zeus Doesn't Request – He Commands

Star Trek Icon Walter Koenig on Original Series "Caste System" & More

Game of Thrones: John Bradley on Possible Jon Snow Spinoff Return

