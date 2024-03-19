The Acolyte, DCU Timeline, William Shatner & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, Bray Wyatt, dcu, euphoria, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Marvel Studios, netflix, The Acolyte, The Walking Dead, william shatner, X-Men '97

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment.

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, March 19, 2024:

William Shatner on Roddenberry's Rules/TNG Writers; Star Trek V Regret

Marvel Studios Exec on Why It Took So Long to Embrace Netflix Shows

WWE Raw Preview: Epic Showdowns as WrestleMania Looms

X-Men '97: What You Need to Know About "The Animated Series" (VIDEO)

Jennifer Holland Offers Some Interesting Clues to New DCU Timeline

What We Do in the Shadows: Guillén Checks-In From Final Key Art Shoot

Bray Wyatt Doc Debuts April 1st; The Undertaker Narrates (TRAILER)

The Acolyte Poster Confirms June Debut; Teaser/Trailer This Tuesday

Euphoria S03: Sydney Sweeney Offers Filming Update, Teases Changes

McDonald's, Studio Pierrot Share "The Wisdom of the Sauce" (VIDEO)

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live E05 Images: Richonne on the Run

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Season 2 Trailer Dances Your Cares Away

John Oliver on Kate Middleton; Tackles Student Loans with Snooki

Doctor Who/Disney Drama, Rick & Michonne & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

