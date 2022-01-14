Xavier Woods Suffers Leg Injury, Will Miss WWE Royal Rumble

More bad news for WWE and specifically the SmackDown brand as another of their top stars has been sidelined with a pretty serious injury. "King" Xavier Woods revealed last night that he suffered a leg injury during last week's SmackDown main event, a Street Fight Tag Team Match with Woods and his longtime teammate in The New Day, Kofi Kingston, taking on The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team titles.

While we haven't received any mention of Xavier Woods' leg injury from WWE in a public statement or announcement yet, Woods himself revealed the details of the injury while co-hosting Attack of the Show for G4 yesterday, where he mentioned that he suffered the injury when he hit a flying DDT in the match last week.

Via Cageside Seats:

"So I tore my plantaris…it's the muscle underneath your calf." "I was jumping in the ring to do a DDT…just jumping off the rope…so like four to six weeks and I'll be good."

While there's never a good time for a WWE superstar to suffer an injury, the timing of this particular injury for the 2021 "King of the Ring" Xavier Woods is anything but good. Not only is the SmackDown roster thin from injuries, illnesses, and releases at the moment, but the four to six weeks needed for recovery means that Woods will almost certainly miss one of WWE's biggest shows of the year, the Royal Rumble, which will be held in just two weeks on Saturday, January 29.

As mentioned above, Woods is the newest name on an ever-expanding list of SmackDown stars out of action. Sasha Banks suffered a foot injury last week that will keep her out of the ring for over a month, Drew McIntyre is out with a neck problem, Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura hasn't wrestled in over a month because of a hand injury, others have missed shows due to COVID-19 infections, and then there's Jeff Hardy, who was released from the company for personal issues, while Toni Storm recently demanded and was granted her release from the company.

Again, WWE has not officially confirmed Woods' injury, but with SmackDown set to air live on Fox in just a number of hours, we have to assume that confirmation is coming either before or during the show.