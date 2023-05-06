Yellowjackets Season 2 Ep. 7 "Burial" Images: A Traumatic Reunion

Shauna (Sophie Nélisse) processes the aftermath of labor in the wilderness as everyone reunites in the present day in only a portion of the large batch of photos released for episode seven, "Burial," of Yellowjackets season two. New episodes drop weekly on Friday for Showtime subscribers and Sunday nights at 9 PM EST. Fair warning a spoiler or two ahead below that may refer to events that happened in the previous episode. Now let's embrace the wilderness… buzz buzz.
Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story, and coming-of-age drama, Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and that what began out in the wilderness is far from over.
Steven Krueger as Ben Scott in "Burial". Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.
Samantha Hanratty as Teen Misty in YELLOWJACKETS, "Burial". Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.
(L-R): Jasmin Savoy Brown as Teen Taissa and Liv Hewson as Teen Van in YELLOWJACKETS, "Burial". Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.
(L-R): Nia Sondaya as Teen Akilah and Alexa Barajas as Teen Mari in "Burial". Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.
Sophie Nélisse as Teen Shauna in YELLOWJACKETS, "Burial". Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.
(L-R): Lauren Ambrose as Van and Tawny Cypress as Taissa in "Burial". Photo Credit: Colin Bentley/SHOWTIME.
Simone Kessell as Lottie in "Burial". Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.
Created and executive produced by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, the one-hour drama seriesstars Tawny Cypress, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Simone Kessell, Lauren Ambrose, Warren Kole, Samantha Hanratty, Sarah Desjardins, Steven Krueger, John Reynolds, Sophie Thatcher, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Kevin Alves, Melanie Lynskey, and Elijah Wood.
(L-R): Courtney Eaton as Teen Lottie and Luciano Leroux as Javi in "Burial". Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.
Courtney Eaton as Teen Lottie in YELLOWJACKETS, "Burial". Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.
(L-R): Steven Krueger as Ben Scott, Kevin Alves as Teen Travis and Samantha Hanratty as Teen Misty in YELLOWJACKETS, "Burial". Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.
(L-R): Liv Hewson as Teen Van, Jasmin Savoy Brown as Teen Taissa, Kevin Alves as Teen Travis, Steven Krueger as Ben Scott, Samantha Hanratty as Teen Misty, Alexa Barajas as Teen Mari and Nia Sondaya as Teen Akilah in "Burial". Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.
(L-R): Alexa Barajas as Teen Mari and Nia Sondaya as Teen Akilah in "Burial". Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.
Mya Lowe as Teen Gen in YELLOWJACKETS, "Burial". Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.
(L-R): Mya Lowe as Teen Gen, Jenna Burgess as Teen Melissa, Courtney Eaton as Teen Lottie, Luciano Leroux as Javi, Kevin Alves as Teen Travis, Liv Hewson as Teen Van and Jasmin Savoy Brown as Teen Taissa in YELLOWJACKETS, "Burial". Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.
(L-R): Jenna Burgess as Teen Melissa, Courtney Eaton as Teen Lottie and Liv Hewson as Teen Van in "Burial". Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.
(L-R): Mya Lowe as Teen Gen, Jenna Burgess as Teen Melissa, Courtney Eaton as Teen Lottie and Luciano Leroux as Javi in "Burial". Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.
While the cabin appears to have a variety of responses to the previous episode's events, Coach Ben (Krueger) sees a fresh start in a clean shave. The origins of this implement seem concerning as hell and may result in the beloved coach dying of infection not from his stump leg…but self-care, I guess? In any case, a lot appears to go down, and dialogue is abundant between everyone as Lottie's (Kessell) compound reunion continues. I spot an adorable goat in the hands of Shauna (Lynksey), and I pray to all that is good that that precious fur-baby stays alive. I have concerns, ok? Anyways, let me know what you think of these photos in the comments below!
In love with media, from TV to film, you'll find me writing recaps, TV/Film reviews, TV news, opinion pieces and more! Bisexual, queer, and proud! A bit of a creative mess with a love for dark humor, promoting important projects, and sharing interesting finds.