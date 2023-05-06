Yellowjackets Season 2 Ep. 7 "Burial" Images: A Traumatic Reunion

Dealing with the aftermath of labor, reuniting at a compound, and much more await in the images for Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 7 "Burial."

Shauna (Sophie Nélisse) processes the aftermath of labor in the wilderness as everyone reunites in the present day in only a portion of the large batch of photos released for episode seven, "Burial," of Yellowjackets season two. New episodes drop weekly on Friday for Showtime subscribers and Sunday nights at 9 PM EST. Fair warning a spoiler or two ahead below that may refer to events that happened in the previous episode. Now let's embrace the wilderness… buzz buzz.

(L-R): Christina Ricci as Misty and Melanie Lynskey as Shauna in "Burial". Photo Credit: Colin Bentley/SHOWTIME.

Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story, and coming-of-age drama, Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and that what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

Created and executive produced by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, the one-hour drama series stars Tawny Cypress, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Simone Kessell, Lauren AmbroseWarren Kole, Samantha Hanratty, Sarah Desjardins, Steven KruegerJohn ReynoldsSophie ThatcherJasmin Savoy Brown, Kevin AlvesMelanie Lynskey, and Elijah Wood.

While the cabin appears to have a variety of responses to the previous episode's events, Coach Ben (Krueger) sees a fresh start in a clean shave. The origins of this implement seem concerning as hell and may result in the beloved coach dying of infection not from his stump leg…but self-care, I guess? In any case, a lot appears to go down, and dialogue is abundant between everyone as Lottie's (Kessell) compound reunion continues. I spot an adorable goat in the hands of Shauna (Lynksey), and I pray to all that is good that that precious fur-baby stays alive. I have concerns, ok? Anyways, let me know what you think of these photos in the comments below!

Courtney Eaton as Teen Lottie in "Burial". Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.

