Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 8 "It Chooses" Promo: Pick Your Fate Fate is in the cards and present-day news alarms Shauna in the promo for episode 8, "It Chooses" of Yellowjackets season 2.

Yellowjackets plays catch-up in the present day, and drawing cards may become incredibly horrifying based on the new promo for episode eight, "It Chooses," of season two. New episodes drop weekly on Friday for Showtime subscribers and Sunday nights at 9 PM EST. Fair warning a spoiler or two ahead below that may refer to events that happened in the previous episode. Now let's embrace the wilderness…buzz buzz.

Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story, and coming-of-age drama, Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and that what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 8 Plot:

"Shhh, it's only going to get worse from here. Despite the whole "winter never's gonna end" thing, the 1996 New Jersey state girls soccer champions decide to start their spring training early with an impromptu cardio session. Callie encounters an old flame, Van proves goalies never say die, most of the adults intentionally commune in the sharing shack, and, Lottie, Baby, I hear the blues are calling for tossed salad and scrambled eggs. Mercy!"

Created and executive produced by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, the one-hour drama series, Yellowjackets stars John Reynolds, Sarah Desjardins, Tawny Cypress, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Simone Kessell, Lauren Ambrose, Warren Kole, Samantha Hanratty, Sophie Thatcher, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Kevin Alves, Melanie Lynskey, and Elijah Woods. Lottie's healing looks to be slower than the rest of the cabin would hope for, but we'll have to see how things go when preview images for the episode soon arrive.