The Deep: Nick Cutter Novel Set For Amazon Series Adaptation

Nick Cutter, a popular Canadian author also known by the name Craig Davidson, has his novel The Deep set for series adaptation over at Amazon. The announcement includes a look at who else will be involved in the project, stemming from C. Henry Chaisson, Carlton Cuse, and Fabel Entertainment.

The Deep was published in 2015 by Simon & Schuster. In the official overview of the novel, a strange plague called the "Gets" is decimating humanity on a global scale. It causes people to forget—small things at first, like where they left their keys, then the not-so-small things, like how to drive or the letters of the alphabet. Their bodies forget how to function involuntarily. There is no cure. But far below the surface of the Pacific Ocean, a universal healer hailed as "ambrosia" has been discovered. In order to study this phenomenon, a special research lab has been built eight miles under the sea's surface. But when the station goes incommunicado, a brave few descend through the lightless fathoms in hopes of unraveling the mysteries lurking at those crushing depths…and perhaps encounter an evil blacker than anything one could possibly imagine.

Plagues are all too real, and the depth of the sea is horrifying enough. The Deep looks to be an interesting combination of both fears in this series for Amazon. Chaisson will be writing and on as an executive producer for the series. His previous work includes titles such as Antlers and the Apple TV+ series Servant. Meanwhile, Cuse will also be on as an executive producer via his production company Genre Arts. Cuse has worked with Amazon before when he co-created the series Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan. From Fabel Entertainment, Henrik Bastin and Melissa Aouate will also be on as executive producers. The book is in development with Amazon Studios, and we're intrigued to see if any other titles by Cutter are up for adaptation in the future.