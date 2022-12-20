James Gunn, Loki, Venture Bros, LOTR: TROP & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

With today's "Long-Distance Dispatch" bringing us The Tubes with "She's A Beauty," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes DC Studios co-head James Gunn pushing back on the social media hate, Disney+ dropping some cool 2023 looks that included the Tom Hiddleston-starring Loki, Amazon's The Boys cast members Jensen Ackles, Karl Urban, Erin Moriarty, Jack Quaid, Laz Alonso, and more discussing Soldier Boy, Amazon's Invincible Season 2 getting confirmed for 2023, Adult Swim's The Venture Bros releasing a 2022 holiday song & making its past holiday songs available for download, Amazon Studios' Vernon Sanders discussing The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 & recasting Adar, and Neil Gaiman updating his list of things he didn't write Philip Pullman's "His Dark Materials" novels.

Plus, check out our additional coverage: USA Network's WWE Raw, Disney+'s Secret Invasion, Amazon's Hunters, HBO's The Last of Us, Amazon's Carnival Row, Crunchyroll's Chainsaw Man, Disney+'s Ahsoka & The Mandalorian, The Always Sunny Podcast, Smosh: Under the Mistletoe, and more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Tuesday, December 20, 2022:

WWE Raw Preview: Lynch vs. Bayley, Judgment Day for Street Profits

Hunters Season 2: Lonny Flash Gets Grindhouse Trailer Treatment

His Dark Materials Now Joins List of Things Neil Gaiman Didn't Write

James Gunn: The "Disrespectful Outcry" Won't Affect DC Decision Making

The Last of Us: Craig Mazin Explains HBO Series' Major Advantage

The Lord of the Rings: TROP Season 3 Update; Adar Recasting Comments

Carnival Row Season 2 Posters for Philo, Vignette, Imogen & Agreus

The Venture Bros 2022 Holiday Song Released; Past Songs Downloadable

Invincible: Amazon Studios Exec Confirms Season 2 Arriving In 2023

The Boys BTS: Jensen Ackles, Antony Starr & More Discuss Soldier Boy

Chainsaw Man Season 1 Ep. 10 "Bruised & Battered": Dance of 100 Deaths

Ahsoka, The Mandalorian Season 3 Spotlighted in Disney+ 2023 Teaser

Secret Invasion: Disney+ 2023 Teaser Includes Marvel Studios Series

Loki Season 2 Preview: The God of Mischief Goes Bond, Many Bonds

The Always Sunny Podcast: Danny DeVito In-Studio Perfect Holiday Gift

Smosh: Under The Mistletoe Had Serious Potential, Fell Short: Review

