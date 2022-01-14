Zachary Levi Talks Chuck Return: "Close to Making Something Happen"

When Zachary Levi stopped by Michael Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast earlier this week, fans of Chuck were probably expecting there to be some serious conversations about his time on the beloved NBC series. Created by Josh Schwartz and Chris Fedak, Levi played "average computer-whiz-next-door" Chuck Bartowski who winds up with a one-of-a-kind software program embedded in his head and ends up working for the CIA and the NSA alongside his handlers. The series would run for five seasons (2007-2012) and also starred Yvonne Strahovski, Adam Baldwin, Joshua Gomez, Sarah Lancaster, Ryan McPartlin, Mark Christopher Lawrence, Vik Sahay, Scott Krinsky, Julia Ling, and Bonita Friedericy. But what could've easily been an enjoyable trip down memory lane turned into a bright beacon of hope for fans looking for the series to return.

In the clip below, Levi doesn't hesitate to reveal that he's had some "promising" talks lately with Schwartz and Fedak about a return of some type (though it sounds like Levi likes what the Psych folks are doing with their series of films). "I feel like the time is nigh," Levi said after explaining how long he's been pushing for a reunion project and how streaming makes the possibility greater than ever before. And while Levi came as close to offering an official confirmation that Chuck was back (even asking himself aloud if that's what he was doing), he instead chose caution by telling the fans listening that they were "close to making something happen."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: ZACHARY LEVI Shares the Good News on the Imminent Return of CHUCK! (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2u7d5sUqUwU)

And here's a look at the entire episode/conversation between Levi and Rosenbaum, where the two also catch up on how he's been holding up mentally, what it was like filming American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story, and (of course) some Shazam! stuff. But that's far from all, as the discussion flows into topics like their relationships with their mothers, how loving yourself can help you open up to others, the differences between "love" and "like", and a whole lot more in this most recent episode of Rosenbaum's podcast series: