Zen- Grogu and Dust Bunnies: Studio Ghibli/Disney+ Short Hits Saturday

After two days of teases from famed animation studio Studio Ghibli (My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away, Howl's Moving Castle, Ponyo) and Lucasfilm, we learned what all of the cloak & dagger stuff was all about. While it's not connected to Star Wars: Visions Vole 2, "Star Wars" and Studio Ghibli have teamed up for the hand-drawn animated Original short Zen – Grogu and Dust Bunnies. And not only do we have some amazingly beautiful key art for it to pass along, we're also happy to pass along that you won't have to wait long to stream it because it's hitting Disney+ on Friday, November 12th.

Earlier today, Studio Ghibli tweeted out an image of a tiny Grogu (Baby Yoda) figure with the words, "This Is The Way." And in the background, Hayao Miyazaki (legendary animator, director, producer, screenwriter, author & manga artist) was sitting at the table (though blurred). Here's a look at the teaser image that was shared, followed by the wide-eyed reaction tweet from the official "Star Wars" Twitter account:

And here's a look back at the teaser that was posted yesterday teasing the collaboration:

