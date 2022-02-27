Rio Youers' No Second Chances is a Riveting California Crime Novel

In this episode of Castle Talk, Jason chats with Rio Youers, author of the new book No Second Chances, out from HarperCollins this month.

New York Times best-selling author, Joe Hill, called Youers' latest book, Lola on Fire, "…a novel that rivals Killing Eve in intensity and atmosphere." No Second Chances features the same "blinding speed" (New York Times Book Review on Lola on Fire) as his previous novel and follows a down-and-out actor suspected of killing his wife, a wannabe starlet new to the L.A. scene, and the vengeful drug dealer they both dare to cross. Desperate love, vengeance, and the precarious pursuit of fame are all at play in this wild ride. Fans of thrilling plots and psychological suspense should buckle up. Rio Youers is the critically acclaimed author of Lola on Fire, Westlake Soul, and Halcyon. His 2017 thriller, The Forgotten Girl, was a finalist for the Arthur Ellis Award for Best Crime Novel. He is the writer of Sleeping Beauties, a comic book series based on the bestselling novel by Stephen King and Owen King. Rio lives in Ontario, Canada, with his wife and their two children.

The author talks about making a California Crime novel real, from starting writing in a Golden State bar to running the references by Youers' friend and beta reader, former IDW editor Chris Ryall. He also talked about his process, which involves no outlining but "dead reckoning." Youers also discusses the start-and-stop teasing of Hollywood's interest in any author's hit books.

