1000Toys Reveals New Child's Play 2 Chucky Nendoroid Figure

Bring home the horror or Chucky from the Child’s Play franchise as 1000Toys debuts their new and adorable Nendoroid figure

Get ready for some Child's Play as Good Smile Company and 1000Toys are dropping a horrifying new Nendoroid figure. Chucky is back and is ready to slice and dice with a new collectible figure inspired by his appearances in Child's Play 2. The killer doll comes in at roughly 4″ tall and will feature a nice variety of swappable parts and accessories. Chucky will come with a standard Good Guy Doll head sculpt and his usual Chunky look. As seen in Child's Play 2, Chucky will also come with a knife hand, yardstick, knife, and an articulated display stand. Horror collectors will want to miss out on bringing this deadly doll home. Even though he comes in at 4 inches tall, he is packed with detail and allows fans to recapture some iconic sequences from the horror sequel in bite-size form. Collectors will be able to bring home Chucky in Q1 2024 for $56.99, and we can imagine more Child's Play fun will be on the way from 1000Toys and Good Smile Company in the future. Pre-orders are already live for the serial killer doll right here.

The Horror of Child's Play Comes Home in 4" Size

"Hi, I'm Chucky!" From the horror film "Child's Play 2" comes a Nendoroid of Chucky! In addition to Chucky, the doll inhabited by the soul of a serial killer, a lovable Good Guy doll head part is also included. These head parts are interchangeable, allowing you to recreate scenes of Chucky pretending to be a Good Guy doll. The figure comes with three optional parts from the film: a ruler, a knife and a knife arm. Be sure to add the cute and terrifying Nendoroid Chucky to your collection!"

Specifications:

Painted plastic non-scale articulated figure with stand included.

Approximately 100mm (3.93in) in height.

Manufacturer: 1000Toys

Sculptor: CtrlZ

