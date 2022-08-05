8 Year-Old Mark Zuckerberg's Own Little League Baseball Card For Sale

ComicConnect is to auction a one-of-a-kind baseball trading card featuring Mark Zuckerberg. As a British person there is a lot to unpack here. Firstly the baseball card market is a foreign concept, we had football stickers when I was a kid and football cigarette cards before that, but nothing comparable to the American baseball card collection culture. Secondly, Little League being a thing, I knew the phrase but didn't know it came from baseball. A junior baseball league, outside of the school system, for those looking to maybe play baseball as a career, with summer camps and commercialised to a significant degree. And finally, that Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Facebook and Meta, was such a keen young player in the little Leagues, that at the age of eight, he commissioned a baseball card of himself, and gave it to his favourite camp counsellor, Allie Tarantino. Oh yes, American summer camps, that's another whole area I am just not prepared for today.

So anyway, this one-of-a-kind individual baseball card featuring the young Mark Zuckerberg from thirty years ago, is to be auctioned by ComicConnect, and will begin at a dollar, as do all their auctions. "Is it one-of-a-kind? I believe so," says ComicConnect CEO Stephen Fishler. "Is it valuable? Undeniably."

Mark Zuckerberg gave the card to Tarantino who accepted the gift and playfully asked the young Zuck to sign it, like a real baseball player. Zuckerberg enthusiastically agreed, and now Tarantino has decided to sell it. "I've been telling this story for quite a while, about how I knew Mark as a camper, and it always astonishes people to see that this card actually exists. But I feel that my part of the story is over, so due to Mark's prominence in the tech world, and the fact that he's one of the most famous people on the planet, I figure now is a good time to sell this card and put it on market."

Zuckerberg seems to have approved the sale, posting on Instagram, "In honor of expanding digital collectible NFTs to 100 more countries on Instagram and launching new integrations with Coinbase and Dapper, I'm sharing my soon-to-be NFT old little league baseball card, which someone recently found and sent to me… @mcomicconnect has the backstory on my baseball card."

The sale of this card will include documentation from multiple parties, including SGC, that authenticates the card's manufacturing history, Mark Zuckerberg's signature, and his attendance at Camp Elmwood. There will be an NFT of the card (of course there will) and all documentation made available as well. You can watch out for the auction launching via ComicConnect's social media channels like… Twitter.