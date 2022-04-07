A Bite-Size Alien Xenomorph Debuts from Good Smile Company

It is time to return to space, and things are not safe this time as the Xenomorph from Alien makes a return. Releasing from Good Smile Company, this deadly extraterrestrial is joining their Nendoroid line. Standing roughly 4.3 inches tall, the Xenomorph is bite-size and red for action with impressive detail and articulation. Its second month does extend out, and he will come with Face Hugger and Chest Burster accessories to really bring the world of Alien to life. His adorable and fun design will make it a fun addition to any collection and the included posing rod will allow for some sweet poses.

This figure is fantastic, and I love all of the detail that Good Smile Company put into it. The translucent head is a nice touch showing off that creepy skeleton design that we really see, and the accessories are top tier. Now any Nendoroid figure can now get infected with a Chest Burster and Facehugger, allowing for endless combinations. The Nendoroid Alien Xenomorph from Good Smile Company is priced at $94.99 and is set to release in January 2023. Pre-orders are already live right here, and they will stay open until June 29, so be sure to get yours while you can. These are perfect and pricey army-builders that give Alien fans an adorable bit-size hive if you need some fun. Be sure also to check out the Predator Nendoroid figure also coming soon to recreate some 2005 AVP scenes.

"In space no one can hear you scream. From the sci-fi horror movie "Alien" comes a Nendoroid of the Alien! While the Alien has been brought down to cute Nendoroid size, its terrifying looks have been perfectly preserved with incredibly detailed modeling. The figure is fully articulated, allowing you to display it in a variety of different poses. Optional parts include a Facehugger, a Chestburster and an alien egg effect sheet! Enjoy mixing and matching optional parts to create all kinds of situations in Nendoroid form!"