A Plague Hits McFarlane Toys as They Unveil Their Latest Spawn Figure

It was only in 2020 when Todd McFarlane started to really expand the universe of Spawn. A whole new slew of heroes and villains were introduced, adding new allies and threats to the world. One of which was introduced in Spawn #313 with the deadly entity known as the Plague Spawn. This creature was one of the first Hellspawn's to exist and was bright to our time after the detonation of the Time Bomb. Plague is a deadly enemy, and even Spawn and Omega is helpless to try to take it down. McFarlane Toys is bringing this uncontrollable creature to life as they reveal their latest Spawn's Universe figure. Coming in at 7" tall, Plague's designs comes right off the pages of Image Comics' hit comic series, and he features swappable hands with a skull display base. Plague Spawn will make a deadly addition to any collector's collection, and he is priced at $24.99 with an October release date. Pre-orders are live right here, and be on the lookout for other Hellspawn's like Omega and Nightmare heading your way.

"Plague was the first. A creation of the Lord of Hell himself, Malebolgia. Plague, however, could not be controlled. He was an unprecedented force of nature that could cast off the yoke of the most powerful creature in Hell. Realizing his mistake, Malebolgia imprisoned Plague in the darkest pit in Hell for all of eternity. Unfortunately, the machinations of Cogliostro freed Plague and released his evil into the world."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off Todd McFarlane's Spawn Comic Series

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Plague includes alternate hands, skull rock base attachment and base

Featured in Spawn themed window boxed packaging

Collect all McFarlane Toys Spawn figures