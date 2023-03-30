Across the Spider-Verse Spider-Woman Gets Her Own Marvel Legends It looks like Hasbro is getting ready for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse as they debut an entire wave of new Legends

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is a couple of months away from finally hitting theaters. This long-awaited animated sequel will introduce fans to even more Spider heroes and villains from all over the multiverse. One of which is a new alternate version of Jessica Drew, aka Spider-Woma. This version is unlike the one from Marvel Comics but seems to be taking a page out of her story during her pregnancy arc. Jessica will be getting her a brand new sculpt, a new costume and is featured with a delightful baby bump. Her new outfit is packed with color, and she will come in a new window retro card back packaging. Spider-Woman will only come with an extra pair of hands, but it is her designs and sculpt that really shine with this release. The entire wave of Marvel Legends Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse figures, including Jessica Drew will be priced at $24.99 each. She will release alongside the rest of the spiders like Miles, Gwen, and 2099 on April 10 with a new Buy It Now purchase style in-stores and online, like here.

A New Spider-Woman Variant Arrives from the Spider-Verse

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES JESSICA DREW – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Spring 2023). Jessica Drew is a modern Spider-Woman who fights crime with an arachnid's ease. This quality 6-inch scale Jessica Drew figure features deco and design inspired by her appearance in the film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse! Includes figure and 2 entertainment-inspired accessories."

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. Available for purchase 4/10 at Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers."