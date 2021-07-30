All Elite Wresting & Upper Deck Sign Multi-Year Deal

Some interesting news from All Elite Wrestling and Upper Deck as the two have signed off on a multi-year partnership for cards and memorabilia. Aside from the obvious fact that they will be creating multiple editions of AEW trading cards during that time, they will also be selling memorabilia and collectibles throught he company, which will include autographed items and rarities for hardcore collectors to snag. According to the info this morning, the first new product line will feature Chris Jericho, Sting, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Dr. Britt Baker, Miro, Cody Rhodes, Darby Allin, Nyla Rose and Hikaru Shida, along with a selection of popular AEW current and future rising stars. We'd be surprised of Orange Cassidy and Adam Page weren't in that first set. We have a couple quotes fromt he announcement today as we wait to find out about a release date and see the firts set of cards.

"We are excited to offer professional wrestling trading cards to our collectors and All Elite Wrestling fans for the first time," said Upper Deck Sports Brand Manager, Paul Zickler. "AEW is a prominent organization in the industry with a passionate fan base, and we look forward to building a long- lasting relationship and a robust wrestling product portfolio."

"Upper Deck is the premier collectibles company in the world for trading cards and memorabilia, and we're thrilled to work with them in expanding our engagement even further with fans around the world," said Tony Khan, CEO, GM and Head of Creative of All Elite Wrestling. "Since day one, we've made it a priority to listen to our fans and connect with them in new and immersive ways. This includes the new AEW RAMPAGE on Friday nights on TNT, our action figures that fly off the shelves, a next-gen console game that incorporates fans' feedback, and now these amazing trading cards and memorabilia. AEW has the greatest fans on the planet, and we hope they love this new way to engage with our stars."