Animal Crossing Able Sisters Clothing Shop Coming Soon from LEGO

LEGO Brings the legendary world of Nintendo to life with some brand new upcoming construction sets like new Animal Crossing creations

Build and expand your Animal Crossing village with this fun 322-piece LEGO set.

The set includes Mabel and introduces a new villager, Sasha the Bunny.

Sasha can try new outfits and enjoy a customizable garden with a peach tree.

Expand your Animal Crossing village with a brand new set from LEGO that adds new shopping opportunities to your town. The Able Sisters are back with a new 322 set that built their infamous clothing shop. The Able Sisters are a trio of hedgehog siblings in Animal Crossing who run a popular clothing shop where players can buy, try on, and design custom clothing. Mabel is the friendly blue hedgehog who handles customer service, while Sable, the older sister, focuses on sewing and creating new clothing patterns.

Oddly enough, this set only includes Mabel, so maybe Sable is set to arrive in another set, but collectors do not have to freight as a new villager also arrives with Sasha. Sasha the Bunny will have the ability to try on new outfits from the shop, along with a customizable garden and peach tree around the shop. It is nice to see more of these Animal Crossing sets arrive from LEGO, and it only helps build up collectors' very own brick-built villages. The Able Sisters Shop is priced at $39.99, and it is set for a January 2025 release date.

LEGO's New Animal Crossing Able Sisters Clothing Shop

"Looking for a fun LEGO® set for little makers? The Able Sisters' Clothing Shop (77055) building kit comes with toy accessories galore to inspire hours of creative fashion role play for girls and boys aged 6 plus, as well as fans of the Animal Crossing™ video game series."

"This pretend shop playset comes with Animal Crossing minifigures Mabel, a hedgehog, and Sasha, a rabbit. Kids can help Sasha pick some new clothes and pretend to alter the outfit with the scissors and sewing machine to make it fit perfectly or head to the stall outside to finish their outfit off with the perfect accessory, paying for it with Bells, just like in the video game. Kids can reassemble the baseplates to alter the garden around the clothing shop and even swap the door and roof with other LEGO Animal Crossing sets (sold separately)."

