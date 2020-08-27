Frozen 2 Anna Begins Her Adventure with Good Smile Company

Good Smile Company has announced their next Disney Nendoroid from hit animated film, Frozen 2. This time, Anna is search for her sister as she begins an adventure of her own. Olaf joins her on this quest for her sister as she wears her new Travelers costume. Good Smile Company has also included a nice set of collectibles as well like two face plates, interchangeable hands, as wells as display pieces like an iceboat and a pile of leaves for Olaf. This is a very well crafted figure that any Frozen fan will want to add in their Disney collection.

Good Smile Company also mentions that Anna will be joined by her sister Elsa in the coming days. This will be a new costumed version that will only enhance this Anna Nendoroid figure. The Good Smile Company Frozen 2 Anna Travelers Outfit Nendoroid will be priced at $53.99. She is expected to release in February 2021 and pre-orders for her are already live and can be found here. Pre-orders for her will stay open until October 7th so save the date if you want to save one for your collection.

"A Nendoroid of Anna in a new costume! From the hit film "Frozen 2" come a Nendoroid of Anna, the younger sister who longs to reconnect with her sister Elsa! Anna's somewhat more mature smiling expression has been faithfully captured in Nendoroid form. Optional parts include the ice boat that Anna and Olaf rode in and a pile of leaves for displaying Olaf buried in leaves. Be sure to add her to your collection! A Nendoroid of Elsa from "Frozen 2" in a new costume is also planned to be made available for preorder in the coming days!"

Set Contents:

Back and Front Hair Parts

Face Plates x2

Body

Left Arm Part x1

Right Arm Part x1

Right Hand Part x2

Left Hand Part x1

Right Leg Part x1

Left Leg Part x1

Olaf

Pile of Leaves

Ice Boat

Water Splash Parts x2

Interchangeable Lower Half Part for Use with Ice Boat