Anti-Crisis Wonder Woman Restores the Multiverse with McFarlane Toys

The Multiverse needs its savior and McFarlane Toys brings her to life as their newest DC Multiverse release. Coming straight out of the pages of DC Comics Dark Nights Death Metal, Wonder Woman is loaded with Anti-Crisis energy to go toe to toe with the Batman Who Laughs. This version of Wonder Woman is simply a gold repainted Dark Nights Death Metal figure we have already received, but that is 100% comic book accurate. She will come with her newly crafted chainsaw, and she will be a necessary addition to both Wonder Woman and Dark Nights Death Metal collection. Early listings have arrived for the DC Multiverse Anti-Crisis Wonder Woman Action Figure Gold Label 7" right here. She is a Walmart exclusive and will be priced at $19.87, and be sure to keep your eyes out for the recently revealed Future State Jon Kent Superman figure.

"Following the universe-shattering events of Dark Nights: Metal, the Earth is enveloped by the Dark Multiverse and has transformed into a hellish landscape twisted beyond recognition. Now, The Batman Who Laughs rules the planet, and in an attempt to defeat him, Wonder Woman uses her Invisible Jet and Lasso of Truth to forge a new weapon, the Chainsaw of Truth, and cut down the evil that stands in her way. Teaming up with Batman, Superman, and the other DC Super Heroes, Wonder Woman is on a mission to save the DC Multiverse!"

DC Multiverse Anti-Crisis Wonder Woman Action Figure Gold Label 7":

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Based on her look in Dark Nights: Death Metal

Wonder Woman comes with her Lasso of Truth Chainsaw and a base

Included collectible art card with figure photography on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures

Walmart Exclusive