Aquaman Makes a Splash with New Lost Kingdom Statue from DC Direct

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has arrived at McFarlane Toys with a brand new set of DC Multiverse figures from the sevens seas

McFarlane Toys and DC Direct are making a splash in the world of collectibles with an aquatic new addition to their 12" statue series. Coming to life from the new live-action DC Universe film Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the King is rising to the occasion. Bursting right out of the water, this beautifully crafted masterpiece captures the power of Arthur Curry, portrayed by Jason Momoa, in all his royal glory. His iconic costume looks incredible here, with plenty of homages to the classic DC Comics design. From the effects of the water to his flowing hair and trident, this statue is a worthy collectible for the King of Atlantis. Whether you're a fan of the live-action Aquaman film or a DC Comics fan, this piece will surely make waves in any collection. This DC Direct Aquaman statue is priced at $249.99, he is set to arrive in November 2023 and fans can find him and the rest of the Lost Kingdom reveals right here.

DC Direct Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom 12″ Resin Statue

"Half-human and half-Atlantean, Arthur Curry™ is Aquaman, the King of Atlantis and defender of Earth's vast oceans. As a founding member of the Justice League™, he also protects the surface world from the forces of evil! Aquaman's Atlantean physiology allows him to breathe under water, swim at incredible speeds, and super-strength to withstand the depths of the ocean. His royal lineage sets him apart from other Atlanteans, but also gives him the unique ability to telepathically communicate with marine life."

Product Features:

Based on the costume from the Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom movie

Made of Cold Cast Resin

Includes imbedded magnets and pegs for easy assembly

Packed in a closed box, secured safely in a foam insert

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Direct Figures and Statues

