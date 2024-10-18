Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: batman v superman, dc comics

Armored Batman Prepares to Fight Superman with McFarlane Toys

The world of The DC Multiverse expands once again as they bring to life a new set of cinematic figures from Batman V Superman

Article Summary Explore the new Armored Batman figure inspired by Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice.

McFarlane Toys introduces a detailed 7" collectible with iconic weathering and a fabric cape.

A Walmart-exclusive damaged version of Armored Batman is set to release soon.

Pre-order the Armored Batman figure now for $22.99 for a collectible November 2024 release.

"Do you bleed? You will!" McFarlane Toys is unleashing Batman with a brand new figure from the events of Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice. The ultimate DC Comics film comes to life with an impressive new DC Multiverse figure. This would mark the second Armored Batman to arrive, as the first was crafted from the Dark Knight Returns comic by Frank Miller. That comic inspired this suit, and it has been nicely brought to life with weathering detail and a fabric cape! Batman is ready to take down the Man of Steel by any means necessary, only to discover he is more than just an alien. A damaged version will also be coming soon from McFarlane Toys, which is a Walmart Collector Con exclusive, which we have already covered. For this single issue of the Batman V Superman Armored figure, pre-orders are live for $22.99, with a November 2024 release. If you need more McFarlane BvS figures, then be sure to be on the lookout for Wonder Woman, Knightmare Bat, and the Superman vs. Doomsday 2-Pack!

Batman Armored Suit (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)

"Gotham City's formidable, forceful vigilante takes on Metropolis's most revered, modern-day savior, while a new threat quickly arises, putting mankind in greater danger than it's ever known before."

BATMAN (ARMOR SUIT) as featured in BATMAN v SUPERMAN: DAWN OF JUSTICE.

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Includes 2 alternate hands, cloth cape and figure display base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC MULTIVERSE figures.

