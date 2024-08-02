Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Armored Batman Returns to McFarlane with Limited 6,200 Patina Variant

Step into the growing DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys as they unveil a new limited Edison Patina figure featuring Armored Batman

Article Summary Armored Batman gets a new Patina Deco with limited 6,200 pieces available exclusively at McFarlane Toys Store.

Features same mold as previous version, with new patina finish, collectible card, and card holder.

Set for September 2024 release at $24.99, includes swappable hands and a windowless box packaging.

Detailed 7" scale figure comes with 22 points of articulation for dynamic posing and play.

McFarlane Toys is back at it again as they unveil a new limited edition Gold Label figure featuring Batman. Coming to life from DC Comics The Dark Knight Returns, the Caped Crusader is back and armored up to take on Superman. McFarlane is now bringing back a version of the bat with a new Patina Deco that will be released exclusively at the McFarlane Toys Store. Limited to only 6,200 pieces, the is the same mold that the previous version had but now gets a new patina deco with a new collectible card and patina card holder. A pair of swappable hands will be included as well and he is packaged in a windowless box. If DC Comics fans need another limited edition Batman or just love The Dark Knight Returns, then look no further. McFarlane Toys has this Patina Edition set for a September 2024 release at $24.99 and can be found only at the McFarlane Toys Store.

Armored Batman (The Dark Knight Returns) Gold Label Patina

"As a child, Bruce Wayne watched as his parents were brutally killed in Gotham City's Crime Alley. Traumatized by their deaths, he devoted his life to becoming the world's greatest weapon against crime, the Batman! He's a master detective and an expert martial artist, but his greatest weapon is his mind. Batman has a plan for every occasion, as well as high-tech weapons, gadgets, and vehicles to assist him in his relentless pursuit of justice! Now, after 10 years in retirement, Batman returns in an armored suit and ready for an epic battle to determine the fate of the Earth."

Batman is featured in an exclusive patina paint armor.

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figures based on the DC MULITVERSE.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Accessories include 2 extra hands.

Includes figure display base, authenticated collectible art card, and an art card display base.

