Artistic Back to the Future x YARMS Figures Debut from Mighty Jaxx

Great Scott! Your favorite dynamic duo from the hit sci-fi film Back to the Future is getting some new collectibles. Coming to us from Mighty Jaxx, Marty McFly, and Doc Brown return to the Twin Pines Mall with a special set of vinyl art figures. The figures feature a slick and sleek sculpt with both Back to the Future characters are depicted in their iconic outfits. Marty McFly is holding a camcorder, and Doc Brown is holding his remote controller. We just now need a Back to the Future DeLorean Art Vinyl figure from Mighty Jaxx to complete the set. These Art Vinyl figures are not cheap and the Limited Edition Back to the Future x YARMS set is priced at $349. Pre-orders for them can be found right here, with them set to release between August and October 2022. Be sure to check out all of the other artistic collectibles coming soon and available now from Mighty Jaxx here.

"What in the name of Sir Isaac H. Newton is happening here?! We gotta get Back to the Future!" Join Doc Brown and Marty McFly as they test out the time-traveling DeLorean for the first time at Twin Pines Mall. Geometric planes and clean contours capture the likeness of both Marty McFly and Doc Brown, with not a tad of unnecessary detail that might break the sleek design. In their hands, they each hold the piece of hardware from the test run of the time-traveling DeLorean – Marty's camcorder and Doc Brown's remote. Hijinks await with the Back to the Future x YARMS collectibles, don't miss your chance to collect them today!

The Doc Brown and Marty McFly Collectible Set features:

8" Vinyl Art Toy

7.5 Vinyl Art Toy

Sold as a set

Limited Edition