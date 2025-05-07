Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: McFarlane Toys, spawn

Autographed Spawn: Dark Ages Bloodaxe & Horse Set Hits GameStop

The Spawn universe is getting bigger at McFarlane Toys as they unveil their new The Dark Ages 2-Pack with Bloodaxe

Article Summary McFarlane Toys releases a Spawn: The Dark Ages Erik the Bloodaxe & Horse Autograph Series set at GameStop

This exclusive 2-pack features a signed collectible art card autograph by Spawn creator Todd McFarlane

Both the Bloodaxe figure and his horse sport new paint decos and include detailed accessories and base

Set includes a digital collectible, fabric elements, and premium SPAWN-themed packaging for collectors

McFarlane Toys is back with another new Spawn's Universe Gold Label figure, which is another GameStop Exclusive. We recently saw the arrival of Erik the Bloodaxe, who made his first appearance back in 1999 with Image Comics' Spawn: The Dark Ages #1. Part of Todd McFarlane's expansion of the Spawn universe, Erik is one of several medieval Hellspawns who were created to help add depth to the mythos. Once a fierce and brutal Viking warrior, Erik lived for conquest and bloodshed. However, after his death, he would be resurrected by Malebolgia, becoming a Hellspawn and cursed to wander the medieval world.

McFarlane Toys is bringing another Bloodaxe to life as they debut their Autograph Series, which gives both our Viking Hellspawn and his companion horse a new deco. Just like the standard release, Bloodaxe has an impressive sculpt with fabric elements and an axe accessory. The horse will have some articulation and also get a different paint job, rather than its standard fiery design. This Spawn McFarlane Digital Release will also come with a digital collectible and an autographed card by the Toddfather himself. Collectors can pre-order this Spawn: The Dark Ages Autographed figure right now on GameStop for $99.99.

Bloodaxe with Horse (Spawn: The Dark Ages) Autograph Series

"Spawn the Bloodaxe, formerly known as Erik the Bloodaxe when he was human, was transformed into something else entirely by the mystical forces of darkness."

Product Features:

Includes a collectible art card, that is SIGNED by Todd McFarlane himself

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure and horse based on TODD McFARLANE'S SPAWN: THE DARK AGES comic books

Includes a McFARLANE TOYS™ DIGITAL COLLECTIBLE

Includes 7″ scale figure, horse, axe, and display base

Featured in SPAWN™-themed packaging

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ SPAWN™ figures

