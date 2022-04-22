Avatar: The Last Airbender Aang Nendorid Arrives at Good Smile Company

Class is in session as Good Smile Company prepares Aang to become the Avatar once again. Coming to us from the celebrated and beloved united series Avatar: The Last Airbender, a brand new Nendoroid is heading our way. Aang is loaded with adorable detail and will come with a great set of accessories allowing fans to capture plenty of iconic moments from the cartoon. The Avatar: The Last Airbender Nendoroid will include three different face plates with a playful, standard, and Avatar State expressions. As for accessories, Aang will come with his bow staff, Air Scooter, Momo, base with posing rod, and a clear display sheet featuring Appa.

This Avatar: The Last Airbender figure is fantastic, and it just captures the essence of the show perfectly. The bright colors are great, and the accessories really complete Aang, allowing for some sweet display options. I do wish we got more elemental pieces to allow us to show off more of Aang in his Avatar State. Hopefully, Good Smile Company reveals more Avatar: The Last Airbender figures in the figure, as it would be great to see more of the gang come to life once again with Zuko, Katara, and Sokka. The Nendoroid Aang is priced at $59.99 and is set to release in January 2023, and pre-orders can be found here.

"Aang joins the Nendoroid series! From "Avatar: The Last Airbender" comes a Nendoroid of Aang! He comes with three face plates including a standard face, a playful smiling face and the Avatar State face. Optional parts include his staff, his Air Scooter, Momo the flying lemur and a clear sheet of Aang's loyal sky bison Appa. Be sure to add him to your collection!"