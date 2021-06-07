Avatar: The Last Airbender Figures Coming to McFarlane Toys

Avatar: The Last Airbender has been in the spotlight recently, with its popularity returning with the animated series hitting Netflix. A while back, Nickelodeon also announced that they would be opening up a new studio designated to creating new Avatar: The Last Airbender cartoons and films. The show is filled with amazing characters and fantastic lore that can keep any fan entertained for quite some time. McFarlane Toys knows the popularity and the demand for the series, and they revealed Avatar action figures are on the way. It does look like most of the original cast is coming to action figure form with Aang, Katara, Prince Zuko, and Sokka. To make things even better, it looks like and beloved flying bison Appa is also joining them. Only one simple teaser image was released, and collectors can check out the entire teaser image below.

Each Avatar: The Last Airbender figure is highly detailed, and we can only imagine it will come with a nice set of accessories. We do see that Prince Zuko does get some nice flame attachments to show off his fire bending skills with his design from the first book of the animated series. It is pretty amazing that McFarlane Toys is also releasing an Abba even if he is not to scale with this tv depiction. It does look like Aang will be able to ride him, and the detail on this flying Bison is very well done and be a must-have collectible for Avatar: The Last Airbender fans. Each of these figures is very well done, and I have high hopes that McFarlane Toys will do right with this line. Avatar: The Last Airbender has a huge selection of characters to continue expanding this line, and only time will tell what they have up their sleeve. Pre-orders and other information or not known just yet, but we can imagine we will see links to go live in the Fall. Be sure to check out some of the other amazing lines coming from McFarlane Toys here, like the recently announced The Witcher III: Wild Hunt and new additions to the DC Multiverse.