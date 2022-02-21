Back to the Future Part III Statues Set Travels to Iron Studios

The DeLorean is getting a lot of love lately from the news of its return to some new Back to the Future collectibles. This iconic time trading car has had some pretty crazy adventures, and Iron Studios takes back to its Part III journey. Iron Studios has just revealed their new Back to the Future Part III statues featuring Marty McFly, Doc Brown, and of course, the DeLorean. Capturing the essence of the Wild West, Marty and Doc are stuck in the past, and Iron Studios shows all of them in their Western outfits. The DeLorean is the main part of this Back to the Future set, with it coming in at 9" high, 22.4" long, and 11.4" deep. All pieces are sold separately with the weathered DeLorean coming in at a whopping $1,999, Marty at $149.99, and Doc Brown at $149.99. A Q4 2022 release date is expected and be sure to check out all of the other Back to the Future statues offered by Iron Studios here.

"Thus, Iron Studios proudly present their statue "DeLorean III – Back to the Future Part III – Art Scale 1/10″ that compose a diorama set with the statues "Doc Brown – Back to the Future Part III – Art Scale 1/10" and "Marty McFly – Back to the Future Part III – Art Scale 1/10″, inspired by the last part of the iconic cinematographic trilogy by Robert Zemeckis and Steven Spielberg."

"Accidentally sent back to the year of 1885 by a lightning that damaged the time shift circuits in his Time Machine DeLorean, the scientist Dr. Emmett Brown writes a letter to his best friend Marty McFly narrating the facts. But Doc, accepting his new life as a blacksmith in the Old West, asks him in the letter not to come back to 1885, fearing more damages to the space-time continuum. Against his friend's wishes, Marty recovers the DeLorean from an abandoned gold mine and gets back to the past to rescue his partner from a tragic fate. Both an audience and box-office success, "Back to the Future Part III" from 1990 is a Western Sci-fi, with love and adventure elements, that brings the conclusion to one of the most popular and celebrated movie sagas, establishing itself as a worshiped pop franchise in segments as animations, comics, books, amusement parks' theme rides, several videogames, a musical theater play, and many collectibles."