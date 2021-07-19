Back to the Future Trilogy CosRider Collectibles From Hot Toys

Hot Toys continues to expand their new CosRider series with the hit Back to the Future trilogy. Three collectibles have been released with one design from each of the films. Each CosRider will have added features that pay off the coin-operated mechanical design. These will include the movie's original score when on as well as an LED light-up function with a built-in rocking motion. Both Marty McFly and Doc Brow will be displayed on each CosRider and will show off their style during each adventure. The Hot Toys CosRider series is very unique, and it adds something fun and truly entertaining for any fan of the beloved movies.

The first Back to the Future Riders will consist of Marty and Doc in the DeLorean from the beginning of the franchise. We then traveled to the future with this flying DeLorean with Doc in his new 2015 clothing. Lastly, we travel back to 1885 as we get the Back to the Future old west design. Each Hot Toys CosRider is loaded with remarkable detail, light, sound, and will make a great collectible for any home or office. Prices, release dates, and pre-orders are not known yet, but all Hot Toys collectibles will arrive here. Great Scott!

"Time Travel…in a DeLorean? Blast to 1955 with Marty McFly in the Delorean time machine created by Doc Brown. These iconic characters and vehicle are now joining Hot Toys CosRider for the very first time! Marty carrying a cam recorder and Doc in the white hazmat jumpsuit with a remote controller are on the plutonium-powered DeLorean time machine. Measures approximately 13 cm tall, the collectible features functions such as coin-operated mechanical design, movie original score, LED light up function, and built-in rocking motion. Back to the Future CosRider will make a great collectible for first time travelers! Make sure not to leave yourself trapped in the past!"

"Marty, you've got to come back with me." – Doc Brown. Marty McFly and Doc Brown must launch themselves to the year 2015 to fine-tune the future, are you ready to join the time travelling adventure? Based on Back to the Future II, one of the classics in the 80s, Hot Toys is bringing our fan favorite characters Marty McFly and Doc Brown with the iconic time travelling DeLorean as the coolest CosRider collectible."

"Both wearing futuristic glasses, Marty in his future son's auto-adjusting, auto-drying jacket and Doc in the bright yellow coat on the plutonium-powered DeLorean are time travelling together once again. Measures approximately 13.5 cm tall, the collectible features functions such as coin-operated mechanical design, movie original score, LED light up function, and built-in rocking motion. The latest CosRider will be a fun addition to your timeless Back to the Future collection!"

"Marty McFly discovers he must travel back to 1885 to rescue his friend Doc Brown before the matters gets complicated! Based on the final installment of Back to the Future trilogy, Hot Toys is excited to reveal the latest CosRider that recreates the fan favorite characters and the time travelling DeLorean in a stylish way."

"Features Marty McFly and Doc Brown in cowboy outfits from the Wild West, driving on the iconic DeLorean time travelling machine. Measures approximately 14.5 cm tall, the collectible features functions such as coin-operated mechanical design, movie original score, LED light up function, and built-in rocking motion. Pick up the Back to the Future CosRider to put the past, present and future on track!"