Barbie Inspiring Women Series Dr. Jane Goodall Has Arrived from Mattel

Barbie is easily one of the major staples for girl toys, and they have been around since 1959! This is a major accomplishment, and Mattel continues to give young kids new dolls to play with. One of their newest lines is the Barbie Inspiring Women Series, which is a series that puts iconic women in the spotlight. From actresses, leaders, artists, and scientists, this lien immortalizes iconic women throughout history in Barbie form. The newest Inspiring Women doll is here with Dr. Jane Goodall, who is quite known for her work with chimpanzees. She is also the founder of the Jane Goodall Institute as well as the UN Messenger of Peace.

Dr. Jane Goodall is featured in her field attire as she contours her research, and she is accompanied by chimpanzee David Greybeard. The Barbie will come with a pair of binoculars and a notebook. She is made from minimum of 75% recycled plastic, and her packaging is windowless and features a greener design. This is one doll that will be a great addition to any collection, and the Barbie Inspiring Women Series Dr. Jane Goodall is priced at $67.99. She is selling out all over, but she is still up for purchase right now here.

"The Barbie® Inspiring Women™ Series pays tribute to incredible heroines of their time; courageous women who took risks, changed rules and paved the way for generations of girls to dream bigger than ever before. Recognizing decades of dedication, ground-breaking research and heroic achievements as a conservationist, Barbie® honors Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and UN Messenger of Peace, with a collectible doll made from recycled materials."

"Joined by chimpanzee David Greybeard, Dr. Jane Goodall Barbie® doll wears field attire and comes equipped with a pair of binoculars and a notebook. Doll stand and Certificate of Authenticity included. Made from a minimum of 75% recycled plastic. Excludes doll head, hair and chimpanzee. Doll cannot stand alone. Colors and decorations may vary."

Product Features

13 inches (33.02cm)

Made of plastic and fabric

Real fabric clothing

Articulated doll

Celebrating the courageous women of history

Box Contents

Dr. Jane Goodall doll

Notebook

Pair of binoculars

Khaki shirt

Shorts

Pair of boots

Chimpanzee David Graybeard