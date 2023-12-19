Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys, the new adventures of batman

Batgirl Joins the Fight with McFarlane's New Adventures of Batman

Step into the world of The New Adventures of Batman as McFarlane Toys unveils their latest DC Retro Collection with brand new figures

Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Commissioner Gordon, is back as the one and only Batgirl! She has returned from the 70s from the hit cartoon The New Adventures of Batman with a new DC Retro figure from McFarlane Toys. She has arrived to aid Batman and Robin in their relentless battle against Gotham City's villains as The Riddler and Joker are back. With her agile combat skills, sharp intellect, and a utility belt filled with high-tech gadgets, she is a necessary ally to any Bat Family and a worthy figure to this new line. McFarlane Toys has faithfully captured the essence of Batgirl from The New Adventures of Batman with her signature suit and fabric cape. Barbara will get a batarang and bat-cuffs with this release, as well as some sweet DC Retro packaging. The New Adventures of Batman DC Retro wave is set to arrive in February 2024 from McFarlane Toys for $17.99. Pre-orders for this Retro Batgirl are already live, along with the rest of the figures in the wave with Batman, Robin, Riddler, and Commissioner Gordon.

The New Adventures of Batman DC Retro Batgirl

"The mean streets of Gotham City have a number of guardian angels watching over them. And one of the first, the young woman who turned the Dynamic Duo into the Batman family, was Batgirl. Barbara Gordon has always existed between two worlds: her life at home as the only daughter of Police Commissioner James Gordon and her life swinging from gargoyles as an associate of the Dark Knight."

Incredibly detailed 6" scale retro style figure based on the THE NEW ADVENTURES OF BATMAN.

Designed with articulation with up to 12 moving parts for retro play.

Accessories include Batarang and Bat-cuffs.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS THE NEW ADVENTURES OF BATMAN figures.

