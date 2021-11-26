Batman and Joker Hang Ten with New Surfs Up McFarlane Toy 66' Figures

McFarlane Toys has been in a bit slump lately with their DC Multiverse action figure line. Nothing has really blown fans away, but we are just weeks away from the release for figures for The Three Jokers as well as Lex Luthor's and Lobo. While all of these modernized figures are nice, some collectors still prefer the Batman of yesteryear, and more are on the way. McFarlane Toys has revealed more Batman 1966 figures are on the way and are coming out of the popular and hilarious episode "Surf's Up! Joker's Under!" Both Batman and Joker are back but are ready to hang ten as they take the ocean to catch some totally tubular wave.

These figures are just simple rereleases with repainted swim truck but will be nice for fans of the series. The fun does not end there, as it does look like Target will be getting another exclusives figure as part of the Batman DC Multiverse Retro line. This iconic DC Comics villain is ready to toggle your brain as The Riddler joins the line. Each of these figures will feature 5 points of articulation and will feature fabric elements like the Dark Knight cape. I appreciate the tribute to these classic 1966 episodes, and I am sure other fans will also. Be sure to be on the lookout for other 1966 figures with Robin, Joker, Batman, all of their chases, the Batcave, and the 1966 Batmobile. No word on if the Surf's Up figures are exclusives but they should all be priced at $19.99 like previous releases. Be sure to check out all of the upcoming and available figures comings soon from the McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse line here.

"Batman and The Joker from the "Surf's Up! Joker's Under!" classic TV series episode plus The Riddler are COMING SOON to Target! Stay Tuned!"