Batman Beyond Receives Exclusive Glow-in-the-Dark McFarlane Figure

Another DC Multiverse variant figure has been revealed as Batman Beyond is back with yet another release. This time he will be distributed exclusively through Entertainment Earth and features a new Glow in the Dark design. Similar to his "battle damaged" figure, Batman Beyond will feature the same torn up batsuit, but now with glowing features on the white elements. The figure will be the same as previous ones and will include the batwings, batarang, foot boosters, and a display stand to capture him in flight. If you missed previous Beyond releases this will be a fun one to pick up and I am curious how well it will actually glow in the dark. The DC Multiverse Batman Beyond Entertainment Earth Exclusive is priced at $22.99. He is set to light up the night in May 2022, and pre-orders are already live and located here.

"DC Multiverse Batman Beyond Glow-in-the-Dark 7-Inch Scale Action Figure – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – Fight for the future of Gotham! Exclusive battle-worn Batman Beyond action figure! The Batsuit's circuitry is exposed with glow-in-the-dark details! Includes a batarang, jet boosters, and more. Entertainment Earth Exclusive! Based on his battle-damaged look in the Batman Beyond animated series, the Batsuit's circuitry is exposed with glow-in-the-dark details."

"This DC Multiverse Batman Beyond Glow-in-the-Dark 7-Inch Scale Action Figure – Entertainment Earth Exclusive also features ultra-articulation with up to 22 moving parts, for a full range of posing and play. Batman Beyond comes with a batarang, 2 jet-booster effect parts, a pair of alternate hands, and a flight stand! Plus, there's a collectable art card with Batman Beyond figure photography on the front and a character biography on the back. Light up the crime-ridden streets of Gotham with this exclusive action figure!"