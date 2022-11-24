Batman: Hush Poison Ivy Arrives with New DC Comics MAFEX Release

Medicom is back once again as they dive deeper into the world of DC Comics once more with a brand new MAFEX release. Continuing with their Batman: Hush figure line, a gorgeous red headed and devilish seductress is back, and she is ready to show off her power of the green. Coming right off the pages of DC Comics, Poison Ivy has arrived with a beautifully crafted figure. She played a big part in The Batman comic arc as she helped tame the Man of Steel with her power. With the help of Kryptonite-infused lipstick, Superman is ready to take down the Bat. Fans can now bring home the beauty and magic of Poison Ivy with this 6" tall figure capturing her design from the comic.

Poison Ivy will come with two swappable heads, interchangeable hands, a briefcase, and money. This deadly villain is defiantly underutilized, so it is nice to see her in the spotlight once again. She will fit perfectly with some of the other MEAFX Batman: Hush figures with Batman, Catwoman, Hush, and Superman. If you do not want to wait for a cheaper McFarlane Toys release, then this Medicom debut is your best bet. The Batman: Hush MAFEX No.198 Poison Ivy figure is priced at $109.99, set for a November 2023 release, and pre-orders are live here.

Poison Ivy Makes a Power Play with Medicom

"From Batman: Hush, Poison Ivy joins the MAFEX series lineup! A supervillain who used her beauty and ability to manipulate plants as a weapon, the comic style has been faithfully reproduced! Featuring premium articulation and detailed accessories you have come to know from MAFEX."

Product Features

5.9 inches (15cm)

1/12 Scale

Made of plastic

Based on Batman: Hush

Highly detailed

Fully articulated

Box Contents

Poison Ivy figure

Alternate head sculpts

Alternate hands

Briefcase

Money