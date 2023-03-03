Batman is Back with McFarlane Toys Brand New The Flash Collectibles McFarlane Toys is entering the Multiverse once again as they prepare for the upcoming DCEU blockbuster film with a new Batman statue

The Flash is teeing up some big things for the future of the DC Universe, and it is going to be a giant Summer Blockbuster. While we all patiently wait to witness greatness, collectibles are ready starting to arrive for the film. McFarlane Toys is already getting prepared to enter the multiverse with some new 12" statues. During their new Winter Showcase event, new The Flash statues are here, including some love for Batman. This is more than just any version of Batman; this is the iconic and legendary Michale Keaton donning the cowl once again. Fans now get their first look at the Dark Knight back in his suit with this impressive 12" statue. Feating a design right from the new film, this Caped Crusader is ready to come out of retirement and kick some ass. This shiny bat features some interesting details, but that iconic yellow bat symbol is still front and center. The Batman statue from The Flash is set for an April 2023 release, priced at $39.99, and can be found here and at most online retailers.

Keaton Dons the Batsuit Once Again with McFarlane Toys

"Batman Multiverse 12in Statue (The Flash Movie) – When Barry Allen arrives in an alternate 2013, he urgently seeks out the expertise of his friend and mentor Bruce Wayne – but the one he finds in the Multiverse is different on all fronts: older, long-retired from service as Gotham City's protector and somehow even more hardened than the billionaire superhero Barry has grown to know. With a global threat on the horizon, Bruce Wayne must decide whether he can become Batman once more."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 12" scale statue based on The Flash movie

Batman is fully colored to resemble the suit in the upcoming movie The Flash

Batman is featured in an iconic fighting stance

Included collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures