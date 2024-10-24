Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Batman Kicks Off McFarlane's New DC Comics Todd's Mods Vinyl Line

McFarlane Toys has unveiled a new line of DC Comics collectibles called Todd’s Mods adding some artistic style to iconic heroes and villains

New York Comic Con has come and gone, but plenty of new collectible reveals have arrived, including plenty from McFarlane Toys. Loads of new DC Multiverse figures are coming in the future, including a Darkseid Build-A-Figure wave, which will be a treat. However, that was not all, as McFarlane Toys has also unveiled another line of DC Comic-inspired collectibles titled Todd's Mods. This set of figures are Collector Art Vinyl figures that come in at 4.5" tall and are posed figures. This will add a more artistic set of limited edition collectibles to your DC Comics collection, and of course, Batman is kicking off this line. The Dark Knight is bulking out for this special release and is featuring an iconic blue and grey bat-suit with a yellow bat belt.

These new figures are only priced at $14.99, and it is an interesting line of collectibles for McFarlane Toys to release. It will be fun to see what more characters are set to arrive for this line and what McFarlane has planned in the future. More of these figures are coming soon, with Swamp Thing and Bane also getting Todd's Mods Vinyls. Pre-orders are already live at most online retailers, including McFarlane Toys Store, with a December 2024 release.

Batman Limited Edition Collector Vinyl (Todd's Mods)

"As a child, Bruce Wayne watched as his parents were brutally killed in Gotham City's Crime Alley. Traumatized by their deaths, he devoted his life to becoming the world's greatest weapon against crime – the Batman! To become the ultimate vigilante, the Dark Knight disciplined his mind and body to reach the pinnacle of lental and physical superiority in his relentless pursuit of justice!"

Product Features:

4.5in scale posed Batman figure

Limited Edition

Collector Vinyl

Collect all DC DIRECT Todd's Mods vinyl figures

