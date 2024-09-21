Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Batman: Noel is Scrooge with McFarlane Toys New DC Comics Figure

Step into the greater DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys once again as they are back to unveil even more Batman figures

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils new Batman: Noel figure, inspired by DC Comics' graphic novel.

This Batman figure features a unique bat suit, fabric cape, and comes with a Batarang and swappable hands.

Batman: Noel is a retelling of A Christmas Carol, with Batman as Scrooge seeking the Joker.

Pre-orders are live for the $22.99 figure, set for a January 2025 release.

Batman: Noel (2011) is a unique graphic novel by Lee Bermejo, which adds a Caped Crusader retelling of the infamous holiday story, A Christmas Carol. However, this is through the Batman being compared to Scrooge as he seeks the Joker. The art style in this DC Comics graphic novel is amazing, and now McFarlane Toys is adding this version of Batman to their growing catalog as they debut their newest DC Multiverse figure. The Dark Knight will feature his bat suit from the graphic holiday novel and will come with a Batarang and a pair of swappable hands. This version of the Dark Knight will also feature a fabric cape, which seems to be an on -going thing for the DC Multiverse line and making these figures really stand out. Batman: Noel is priced at $22.99; he is set for a January 2025 release, and pre-orders are already live.

Batman: Noel Joins McFarlane's DC Multiverse

#1 New York Times Bestseller Inspired by Charles Dickens' immortal classic A Christmas Carol, BATMAN: NOEL features different interpretations of the Dark Knight, along with his enemies and allies, in different eras. Along the way, Batman must come to terms with his past, present, and future as he battles villains from the campy 1960s to dark and brooding menaces of today while exploring what it means to be the hero that he is. Members of Batman's supporting cast enact roles analogous to those from A Christmas Carol, with Robin, Catwoman, Superman, The Joker and more playing roles that will be familiar to anyone who knows Dickens' original holiday tale.

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Batman™ as featured in Batman: Noel™

