Batman Suits Up in His Justice Buster Suit with McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys is back as they explore the endless possibilities of the DC Multiverse and a new figure right from DC Comics has arrived

There have always been similarities between DC Comics Batman and Marvel Comics Iron Man. Both don't have powers, are super rich, brilliant, and seemingly always have a plan no matter what. One of Batman's more recent Iron man copies has made it to action figure form with his Justice Buster suit. That is right, DC Comics also has its own Hulkbuster design, but this one is meant to take on the entire Justice League. McFarlane Toys is bringing this powerhouse to life with their latest Mega Fig DC Multiverse figure. Batman collectors will surely want this in their Batcave and will surely be a sweet figure to take on Infected Justice League. Releases like this really make the McFarlane DC Multiverse line stand out by showing their deep love for the comics. These newer DC Comics releases are what make this line stand out, and the Justice Buster (Batman: Endgame) Mega Fig is priced at $39.99. He is set to deploy and take on the League in August 2023 right here.

Coming to life from Batman: Endgame is the Justice Buster

"During the events of Endgame, The Joker infected Gotham City with a virus that turned the populace against Batman. The Justice League was among those infected. With codename "Fenrir," Batman activated the Justice Buster to neutralize each member of the Justice League. The Justice Buster is designed for war with the most powerful heroes on the planet."

Megafigs are large figures to match their 7" scale figure counterparts based off the DC Multiverse.

Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Justice Buster Batman comes with base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC MULTIVERSE figures.

