Batman Takes on Hush with McFarlane Toys 2-Pack Figure Set

McFarlane Toys has just revealed their new DC Comics Batman: Hush figure featuring the man himself; Hush. Tommy Elliot is out for Bruce Wayne as his jealousy consumes him after discovering his secret identity. Unlike the previous release, a special 2-Pack figure set is getting released and will include Hush and Batman with new head sculpts and accessories. Going toe to toe at a graveyard, the set will feature a graveyard display base, tombstone, batarangs, and a shovel. Both Batman and Hush will get new rangy head sculpts as the two duke it out in this climactic scene. Both figures are nicely done, and all be a nice new addition for any Batman: Hush fan, and I am a big fan of this Batman. The DC Multiverse DC Comics Batman vs. Hush 2-Pack set is priced at $41.99, will release in June 2022, and pre-orders are live right here.

"Batman: As a child, Bruce Wayne watched as his parents were brutally killed in Gotham City's Crime Alley. Traumatized by their deaths, he devoted his life to becoming the world's greatest weapon against crime—the Batman! To become the ultimate vigilante, the Dark Knight disciplined his mind and body to reach the pinnacle of mental and physical superiority in his relentless pursuit of justice!"

"Hush: The bandage-wrapped Hush is perhaps the closest to Bruce Wayne of all Batman's enemies. Young Tommy Elliot was a childhood friend of Wayne, who also grew up in wealth and privilege. However, Tommy soon became deeply jealous and resented Bruce once his parents were tragically killed—seeing Bruce as getting the independence and wealth Tommy so desperately desired. Eventually becoming a surgeon, Tommy's resentment for Bruce continued to fester and grow over the years. When The Riddler discovered that Bruce is really Batman, he approached Dr. Elliot with the secret. But, when the two realized they shared a hatred for Wayne, they joined forces. Wrapping his face in bandages to hide his identity, Elliot manipulated many of Batman's greatest Super-Villains in a grand conspiracy to defeat him—hence, his chosen identity of Hush."

Product Features

7-inch scale (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Highly detailed

Collectable cards with art on the front, and character biographies on the back