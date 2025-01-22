Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: Batman, mondo

Batman: The Animated Series 1/6 Scale Clayface Revealed by Mondo

Mondo has unveiled a brand new Batman: The Animated Series 1/6 Scale figure as the terror that os Clayface has arrived

Article Summary Discover Mondo's stunning 1/6 scale Clayface figure from Batman: The Animated Series, standing 13.5” tall.

Clayface's origin brings iconic comic lore to life, with connections to Detective Comics and his shapeshifting tales.

Explore Clayface's monstrous evolution, from a failed actor using transformative chemicals to a fan-favorite villain.

Loaded with swappable heads and clay weapons, this collectible is a must-have for Batman fans and arrives July 2026.

Mondo is back with yet another impressive 1/6 scale figure from their growing Batman: The Animated Eries line. Clayface debuted in Detective Comics #40 (1940) and was created by Bill Finger and Bob Kane. The original Clayface was Basil Karlo, a B-movie actor turned serial killer who would don a mask resembling a monster he played in a film. However, later iterations would truly give him a monstrous makeover, turning him into a literal shapeshifter. The second Clayface, Matt Hagen, who was introduced in Detective Comics #298 (1961), gained his powers after being exposed to a radioactive substance that turned his body into clay, allowing him to morph his body and so much more.

While the comics are the true source, The Batman: The Animated Series Clayface is one fans are drawn to, which was showcased in the two-part episode "Feat of Clay" in 1992. This version was another failing actor who became disfigured from using a transformative chemical to help his career. The horror of Clayface returns with Mondo's latest figure standing 13.5" tall. He is loaded with some deadly accessories, and another exclusive version is also being released. From swappable heads, clay weapons, and a crazy sculpt, this is one villain Batman fans will want in their 1/6 Cale animated collection. Pre-orders are already live for $260, and he is set to arrive in Gotham in July 2026.

Batman: The Animated Series 1/6 Scale Clayface – Mondo

"The newest addition to our BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES 1/6 scale line is our greatest Feat of Clay yet! Complete with swappable hands, portraits and weapons, our massive Clayface 1/6 Scale Figure features semi-seamless joints with an articulated, ratcheted inner skeleton. (Just be careful, the Renuyu is habit-forming!) Much like the most recent characters in our B:TAS line, our Clayface 1/6 Scale Figure will be available as both a Regular Edition and a deluxe Exclusive Edition (restricted to 1500 units)."

Clayface 1/6 Scale Figure Includes:

Angry Portrait

Grinning Portrait

Stabbed Portrait with Removable Stabbing Rod Accessory*

Clay Imitation Batman Portrait*

3x Paired Hand Swaps*

1x Paired Block Hand Swaps

Mace Hand Swap

Long Claw Hand Swap*

Crab Claw Hand Swap

Hook Hand Swap

Axe Hand Swap

Spear Hand Swap*

Trapped Batman Chest Accessory*

Daggett Renuyu Cream Compact

Clay Puddle Display*

