Batman Batmobiles Get Special Edition Set from Beast Kingdom

Beast Kingdom has is bringing back its classic Batman Batmobile Pull Back Car in a new Special Edition set. Seven sleek cars from Batman history are getting slick silver designs in this wave. First up is the 1966 Batman with a red trim that is ready for the Caped Crusader and his sidekick. We then travel to 1992 with two batmobile with the Tim Burton design and a remasters classic from the animated series. Batman Forever and Batman & Robin Batmobiles are also in this release with their new takes on the classic superhero ride. Finally, we get modern with the Tumbler from Batman Begins and Batfleck's ride from the Justice League. Each of these cars is beautifully sculpted and will help save Gotham from total destruction.

This Batmobile set showcases some of the best vehicles in the Dark Knights story. The silver design shows off the machine under all the black and that shine will captivate collectors. The Batman Pull Back Batmobile Series Special Edition Set from Beast Kingdom is priced at $29.99. The set is expected to release in December 2020 and pre-orders are live and can be found here. Don't forget to check out some of the other amazing collectibles coming soon from Beast Kingdom like the upcoming Harley Quinn EAA from Batman The Animated Series.

"This series reproduces many classic Batmobile designs from film and television. With a sharp appearance and fun to use, this set makes a striking impression. It makes a great display for an office and the whir of the Batmobile across the desk can transform the stress of work into a fun break. This set includes seven classic sleek Batmobile pull back cars in a colorful box backed with comic book cover print. Whether as a gift or for your personal collection, now is the perfect time to get the complete set!"

1966 TV The original retro design with two seats for Robin and Batman to fight the baddies: WHAM! 。

1992 The classic Tim Burton design with a Jet Turbo Engine and a streamlined body! 。

1992 The Animated Classic shows a long body with geometric shapes, similar to the character designs 。

1995 Batman Forever, houses an alien-esque body with three bat-wings, a hugely unique design 。

1997 Batman & Robin's Frost Batmobile is the one-seater ready for the wintery weather of Gotham 。

2005 The ultimate tank, the now-classic Batman Begins armored car is straight out of a military hanger 。

2017 A mixture of style and brawn the Justice League Batmobile is the perfect middle ground 。

The whole series of Batmobiles are equipped with electroplating design, which makes the Batmobile look more eye-catching! It is to make your collection different from others!