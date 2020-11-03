Toy Story's Andy Joins Buzz and Woody as a Toy from Beast Kingdom

Coming out of the hit Disney and Pixar film, Toy Story, is the one and only Andy. Andy Davis is the toy owner from the first three films, and Beast Kingdom has added him to their own growing toy line. From their Dynamic 8ction Heroes line, is Andy Davis like you have never seen him before, as a toy! Beast Kingdom has developed a new child a body frame for this figure who is 1/9th scale and features 20 points of articulation. Andy will have three interchangeable faces, and then collectors show off new unique expressions. He will also come with four pairs of hands, a classic red cowboy hats, and miniature versions of Woody and Buzz. The well-known Toy Story kid will also have fabric outfits and a secondary set of clothes.

Toy Story fans Will have a blast playing with his character at home or displaying him at their workplace. I am very happy that Beast Kingdom even went to the trouble of creating miniaturized versions of Woody and Buzz for this figure. Andy Davis has not saved a lot of Toy Story collectibles over the years, and this one takes the cake. Packed with interchangeable outfits, high amounts of detail, and a great set of articulation, this is one figure Toy Story fans will want in their collection. The Andy Davis Dynamic 8ction Heroes figure from Beast Kingdom is priced at $69. He is such a release in April 2021, and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here. Be on the lookout as the sinister neighbor Sid will also be coming soon.

"Hey, wow! Woody! Buzz!" Throughout the Toy Story movies, Andy Davis, the owner of the many magical toys was the soul of the series and the character whom all the toys wanted to please. By the end of the third outing, Andy was ready to give away his many toy friends to the little girl Bonnie, but prior to that, he shared some daring and exciting adventures with his gang of adorable friends.

The DAH brand of 'Dynamic 8ction Heroes'from Beast Kingdom is back with a new form factor, and bundles of charm to boot! The release of 'DAH-015'Buzz Lightyear, and the 'DAH-016'Woody, was met with fanfare the world over. Now, Toy Story fans can enjoy two of the human characters from the movies, the cherished hero: DAH-027 Andy Davis and the big meanie and toy bully: DAH-033 Sid Phillips! A perfect pair of 'good vs bad', ready to take on all the Toys on your desk.

Based on the newly developed DAH 'Child's' body frame, the 1/9 scale, highly articulable figure has over 20 movable joints and points of articulation. A perfectly formed body that is easily arranged for collectors to enjoy their most favorite scenes from the movies! The set includes three replaceable faces with unique expressions, four pairs of replicable hands, the classic red cowboy hat, miniature Woody as well as Buzz Lightyear toys, and a special stand with Andy's name and the Toy Story logo printed on the front. Taking cues from his earlier years as a fun-loving child, the adorable Andy is dressed with his two favorite sets of clothing. Using real cloth the DAH-027 includes a green top with denim shorts as well as a white top, with blue shorts. Collectors can mix and match to create the perfect combo!

Special Features

Newly developed, DAH Child's body frame with over 20 points of articulation

Three (3) interchangeable faces

Four (4) pairs of interchangeable hands

Cowboy hat

Two (2) toy accessories: Mini Buzz Lightyear and Woody

Two (2) sets of clothes:

Green top + denim shorts

Whitetop + blue shorts

Special, branded figure base with bracket