James Bond GoldenEye Prop has Arrived at Factory Entertainment

James Bond is one of the best special agents out there. He has saved the world countless times from a wide range of diabolical plots. One of the most iconic missions James Bond has done was stopping GoldenEye. The infamous space-based weapon system that was made famous from the 1995 film GoldenEye. The weapon system is activated by two keys and a box that holds a central lens and an internal cd-rom. This James Bond prop was created after the original props production archive for perfect accuracy to the replica. The lens features a machined aluminum with brushes effect coating. The lens does lit up with the same effect that you would see in the James Bond film. I do wish we got to get some sound effects with it as well but the added lights do add a nice sense of realism. GoldenEye is only limited to 500 pieces and includes a special plaque and certificate of authenticity. You will also get a specialized 007 packaging to show off this iconic prop. The prop is priced at $449 and it is set to release between May and August 2020. Pre-orders are live and payment plans are available and you can find them here.

"GoldenEye was a space-based weapons system. A key plot device in the 1995's "GoldenEye", the system included an elaborate three-part safeguard designed to protect the weapon from unauthorized use. The safeguards included two keys and a third device with a central lens and internal cd-rom that initiated the firing mechanism. The props were highly visible in the film, perhaps most memorably when they were stolen by Col. Ourumov and Xenia Onatopp from the Severnaya weapons facility, as part of Alec Trevelyan's plan to loot billions of Pounds from the Bank of England."

"The Factory Entertainment "GoldenEye" prop replica was created after exhaustive and careful study of the original props in the EON Productions archives to ensure maximum accuracy. The GoldenEye lens replica frame is machined aluminum with a protective 'brushed' effect coating. The center part contains an actual cd-rom, in an acrylic setting, the Central lens is cast 'amber' polycarbonate. Turn on the device to engage the same 'edge lit' illumination feature as seen on screen.

The twin keys are solid machined metal with an electroplated gold-effect coating. The product includes a museum-quality display stand and acrylic cover, numbered limited edition plaque, COA, and detailed prop story booklet."