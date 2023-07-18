Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Beast Kingdom, boba fett, sdcc, star wars

Beast Kingdom Brings War of the Bounty Hunters Boba Fett to SDCC

Beast Kingdom is ready for San Diego Comic Con 2023 with even more exclusives like this comic book inspired Boba Fett EAA figure

Boba Fett is blasting his way into San Diego Comic Con 2023 with a brand new figure from Beast Kingdom. Releasing as part of their Egg Attack Action line, the events of Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters unfolds once again. After stopping to fix a leak in Han Solo's Carbonate prison, the legendary Bounty Hunter must enter a Gladiator Arena to win some extra cash to solve the problem. To hid his appearance, he paints his armor black and goes by the title Jango and puts the competition in their place. Boba will feature a faithfully recreated figure featuring an all-black design and will be limited to only 1,000 pieces. Beast Kingdom included real fabric for the cape, as well as a nice assortment of accessories with a spear, rifle, pistol, and his signature Jetpack. War of the Bounty Hunters Boba will be found exclusively at SDCC 2023 at Booth #2849 from July 19 – July 23. He could also get an online release right here after the con, so stay tuned.

Boba Fett is Back with a New 1,000LE Figure for SDCC

"In A Galaxy Far Far Away roams a bounty hunter named Boba Fett, who manages to strike fear in the hearts of his prey with a simple mention of his name. Often referred to as the 'Jedi Killer', the infamous character whilst an antagonist has become a fan favorite due to his every expanding lore and amazing story lines. With Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand' collectors are able to take home the latest Egg Attack Action (EAA) Boba Fett action figure from the legendary world of Star Wars. With a cute yet highly sleek design, the limited 6-inch action figure is highly articulable."

"The figure utilizes a limited, jet black coloring, with a multi-layered texture. This unique glossy effect makes the collectible really pop. Real fabric is used for the cape and the set also includes a host of weapons and accessories such as a jetpack, blaster rifle, spear, and pistol, and styled in the glossy black. The super sleek figure coupled with the host of accessories lets fans recreate the many famous story lines from the movies and books. Limited to only 1,000 pieces worldwide, make sure this ultra cool bounty hunter is added to your collection today, only from an official Beast Kingdom outlet."

STAR WARS BOBA FETT ARENA SUIT Included Accessories:

Over twenty points of articulation

Articulated helmet mounted targeting device

Fabric material: Cape

Accessories: Jetpack (missiles are detachable, includes a smoke effect), blaster rifle, spear, pistol

Three (3) pairs of interchangeable hands (Fist, open, gripping)

Limed edition, branded stand with bracket

