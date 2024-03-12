Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: bambi, Beast Kingdom, disney

Beast Kingdom Debut Disney's Bambi & Thumper Master Craft Statue

Step into the forrest with Beast Kingdom as they debut their latest Disney statue featuring some lovable forest critters

Article Summary Beast Kingdom releases a new Bambi & Thumper Master Craft statue.

Limited edition collectible: only 3,000 pieces available worldwide.

Statue captures the essence of friendship with vivid colors and details.

Available for pre-order at $239.99 for November 2024 release.

Bambi is a beloved animated film produced by Disney, that was one of the first animated films to arrive on the screen and was released all the way back in 1942. The story follows the life of a young deer named Bambi, who has to navigate the challenges of life in the forest and tackle and learn important life lessons. This includes tales of friendship, love, and even the sad circle of life. Beast Kingdom is returning to a more pleasant time in the forest as they debut their newest Disney Master Craft statue featuring Bambi and his rabbit friend Thumper. Coming in at roughly 10.5" tall, these two forest critters are enjoying life on the forest floor. This statue is backed with color, detail, and will be limited to only 3,000 pieces worldwide. Bring home the innocent of the forest and Bambi for $239.99 with a November 2024 release date. Pre-orders are already being offered right on the Beast Kingdom Store, so reserve one for your Disney collection today.

Beast Kingdom Debuts New Disney Master Craft with Bambi

"The forest is ready to welcome back the adorable little Bambi and his playful best friend Thumper as they prepare to embark on a brand new adventure filled with curiosity! Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand' launches a new "Master Craft" Artisan collectable from the animated classic "Bambi". Featuring the animated protagonist and his rabbit friend "Thumper" as he casually leans on his friend. The base also intricately recreates grass, mushrooms, and the forest floor itself. The warmth and affection seen by the two are sure to bring a smile to anyone that takes home this high-end collectable. Don't miss out on this limited edition collectable of only 3000 statues worldwide by ordering yours from an official Beast Kingdom today!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!