Beast Kingdom Debuts Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness Statue

A lot more Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness collectibles is finally arriving. It is always a blast after the film hits theaters giving us more collectibles showcasing the film rather than the trailer. The newest release comes to us from Beast Kingdom as they debut their next D-Stage statue. This time Doctor Strange is going up against the deadly Gargantos from the beginning of the film. Coming in at roughly 6.69 inches, this beautifully sculpted statue features a 360-degree design with the two mystical beings going toe to toe. Beast Kingdom went all out this time with Gargantos tentacles crafted perfectly in a dynamic pose, while Doctor Strange casts some magic to take it on. The nightmare beast is the display stand, which is fun and doe not take away from the craftsmanship of the statue. The Diorama Stage 129 Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Statue is priced at $44.99. Dark magic arrives in May 2023, and pre-orders are already live and located right here.

"Amongst the many villains of the new Doctor Strange 2 Into The Multiverse movie, is an unexpected, one-eyed tentacled alien, first seen as early as 1972 in the comics. Taking center stage in an exhilarating fight with Stephen Strange, the two battle it out on a busy street with many shocked onlookers caught in the cross-fire!"

"The D-Stage collection from Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand' launches a highly detailed 360 degree diorama in celebration of the new movie from Marvel! Pitting Doctor Strange against the Gargantos alien, the two are seen in the middle of an extremely exciting looking fight. With precision manufacturing and highly detailed paint-work, the D-Stage 129 takes collectors right into the middle of the action. For fans of another sure to be classic MCU movie, this one set not to be missed. Order yours from an official Beast Kingdom outlet today."

Product Measurements：Approx 17 cm

Release Date: Q1, 2023 (1-3) (Ship according to manufacturing schedule)