Beast Kingdom Debuts New Best Bubs Deadpool & Wolverine Statues

Bring home the love and chaos of Deadpool with Beast Kingdom as they debut two companion statues that fans will not want to miss

Article Summary Beast Kingdom releases new Deadpool and Wolverine statues from Marvel Studios’ upcoming film.

Each statue is 6” tall, featuring bright colors and new film costumes in dynamic action poses.

Statues include half a "Best Friends Forever" necklace, combining to create a unique display.

Priced at $39.99 each, these collectible statues are available for pre-order with a December 2024 release.

Everyone's favorite Best Bubs are together and finally on the big screen with Marvel Studios Deadpool & Wolverine. This chaotic film captures the legacy that the X-Men and FOX have brought to the cinema over the past 20 years. Beast Kingdom wants to help capture some of this magic with a new statue set that features this dynamic duo. These Best Friends come in roughly 6" tall, and it showcases both Wolverine and Deadpool leaping into action. Both Marvel heroes are nicely crated with bright colors, posed in a jumping action stance, and featuring their new outfits from the film. However, these Beast Kingdom statues are something special as they feature one-half of the Best Friends Forever necklace as the background. Combine both Deadpool & Wolverine for the ultimate display, with each statue coming in at $39.99 each with a December 2024 release, and pre-orders are already live.

Best Bubs Forever Deadpool & Wolverine Statue Revealed

"Marvel's funniest duo, Wolverine and Deadpool, is coming! "BEST FRIENDS" forever… Wolverine and Deadpool will meet on the big screen for the first time in summer 2024! To celebrate this exciting moment, Beast Kingdom presents the D-Stage series DS-164 Deadpool (sold separately) and DS-165 Wolverine collectible statues. DS-164 Deadpool (sold separately) features Deadpool in his iconic black and red suit, wielding dual swords, ready to jump into action. The background includes half of a heart-shaped necklace symbolizing his friendship with Wolverine, waiting to be completed by his new partner."

"DS-165 Wolverine showcases Wolverine in his classic blue and yellow suit, striking a dynamic attack pose with his indestructible adamantium claws. The background also features the other half of the heart-shaped necklace. When displayed together, the two statues form a complete "BEST FRIENDS" background, capturing the humorous and detailed world of Wolverine and Deadpool."

