Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Beast Kingdom, squid game

Beast Kingdom Debuts New Squid Game DAH Young Hee Doll Figure

Childhood games get a new deadly twist as the Squid Game are back and Beast Kingdom is ready to play Red Light, Green Light

Article Summary Beast Kingdom unveils the Young Hee Doll figure from the hit series Squid Game, sparking fans' excitement.

This iconic Squid Game doll, famous for "Red Light, Green Light," adds thrill to collectors' shelves.

Featuring lifelike articulation, moving eyes, and sound, the 12” figure captures Squid Game's chilling essence.

Pre-order Young Hee Doll for $100; ready to haunt your collection by March 2025. Don't miss out!

The Squid Game is back in the spotlight as Netflix has finally released Sui Game 2, putting viewers right back into the deadly action. To kick things off, Beast Kingdom is also ready to play some deadly games by debuting a new Dynamic 8ction Heroes figure. The Young-hee doll from Squid Game is both an eerie and unforgettable symbol of the series' deadly games. Introduced during the first challenge, "Red Light, Green Light," this towering animatronic doll with pigtails and wide, unblinking eyes is anything but innocent. She is equipped with motion-detecting sensors as she scans the players and will eliminate anyone who moves after her commands.

The Young Hee Doll is an icon of Squid Game and captures the brutality of the deadly games that contestants have been taking to complete. Standing 12" tall, this figure has a rotating head, movable eyes, articulated arms and is nicely crafted from the hit Netflix show. Beast Kingdom also added a built-in battery with a sound function to keep that eerie feeling alive in your collection. Pre-orders are already live for $100, and she is set for a March 2025 release. Be sure to watch Squid Game 2, which is already airing now on Netflix.

Beast Kingdom Debuts New Squid Game Young Hee Doll

"From Netflix's hit series Squid Game, Beast Kingdom's DAH series brings the unforgettable 30cm Young Hee Doll, a chilling recreation of the giant figure from the "Red Light, Green Light" game. This collectible perfectly captures Young Hee's eerie presence, featuring a cold, lifelike expression, vibrant childhood attire, and multiple articulation points."

"The doll's head rotates just like in the series, with movable eyes and a built-in sound function playing the haunting nursery rhyme that spells doom for players. Young Hee is ready to step off the screen and onto your shelf, bringing the tension of the survival game to life. Don't miss your chance to add this iconic figure to your collection and experience the spine-chilling thrill of Squid Game!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!