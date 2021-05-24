Carnage Paints The Town Red With New Beast Kingdom EAA Figure

Carnage has arrived and he wants to paint the town red as Beast Kingdom releases their newest Marvel Comic Egg Attack Action figure. Carnage is only months away from his on-screen debut in Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Beast Kingdom is preparing for the event. The serial killer Cletus Kasady returns for this bloody 6" figure that is loaded with amazing detail and articulation. the symbiote will have three swappable heads with a open mouth, closed mouth, and a Cletus face. The deadly red and black killer will come with a variety of attachable parts as well like tendrils, symbiotic weapons, claws. Carnage is a beloved Spider-Man villain and Beast Kingdom capture him perfectly with this figure. Pre-orders are not live just yet but collectors will be able to find him located here when live.

"Let there be carnage! Within the Spider-Verse, there has never been a more crazed and maniacal villain than Carnage. Born from tragedy, the Carnage story began when the tormented psycho Cletus Kasady, sharing a cell with Venom's host, Eddie Brock, ended up mixing blood with Venom, and thus a new symbiotic creature with no moral compass was brought to life! A deranged version of Venom he is considered one of the scariest villains in the Marvel Spiderman universe!"

"The EAA series of 6-inch, highly articulable action figures under the Beast Kingdom, 'Entertainment Experience Brand' is ready to take on the villain Carnage in all his wild glory. Bringing to life the intricate details of the character with the red and black accents, the figure also takes influence from the original comic designs with a lot of added accessories and effects. Weapons and symbiotic effects allows collectors to pose the figure in any way they choose! To complete the set, fans can choose between a fully maniacal Carnage head sculpt with replaceable eyes, ready for any of his changeable moods, or an equally crazed Cletus Kasady, in the midst of transformation. Fans of the Spider-verse would be as crazy as Carnage to miss out on this classic Marvel villain. Stock up on your very own set today!"

EAA-143 Marvel Comics Carnage Included Accessories：