Beast Kingdom Reveals Life-Size Sam Wilson Captain America Statue

Sam Wilson is ready to come home as Beast Kingdom reveals a new Life-Size Captain America: Brave New World statue

Sam Wilson, once Falcon, is now Captain America in Brave New World, debuting early 2025.

The statue showcases Anthony Mackie's likeness, crafted with ultra-realistic detail.

Priced at $14,949, this 6ft statue captures Sam Wilson's heroic transformation.

Sam Wilson, formerly known as the Falcon, officially took up the mantle of Captain America in Captain America #25 (2014). Written by Rick Remender with art by Carlos Pacheco, this storyline focuses on an elderly Steve Rogers who looks for his successor. He decides to pass the iconic shield to Sam, marking a major milestone in Marvel history. The Marvel Cinematic Universe would lean into this idea with Avengers: Endgame, showing an elderly Steve after returning the Infinity Stones. Sam Wilson is now finally hitting the big screen as the star-spangled Avenger for Captain America: Brave New World. To celebrate, Beast Kingdom has crafted a truly remarkable collectible with a life-size statue of Cap. Standing 6ft tall, Sam Wilson is featured in his new Brave New World suit with his shield in hand. It shows a great likeness to Anthony Mackie and will not be a cheap release, coming in at a whopping $14,949! Serious collectors can bring life-size Sam Wilson home by contacting Beast Kingdom today.

Captain America: Brave New World Life Size Statue

"With the nation in need of a new Captain America, Marvel's upcoming film "Captain America: Brave New World", debuting in early 2025, introduces a bold new chapter. Inspired by the film, Beast Kingdom proudly presents the LS-094 Captain America: Brave New World 1:1 Life-Size Statue, crafted with precision to honor the legacy of Cap. Featuring a newly designed red, white, and blue suit with a flight pack, the statue is brought to life through advanced 3D sculpting and ultra-realistic paintwork."

"The statue perfectly captures Anthony Mackie's likeness, including his detailed facial features and skin textures, while the iconic Vibranium Shield symbolizes the ongoing spirit of Cap ready to face the challenges of a new era."

Highly detailed likeness of the new Captain America, portrayed by Anthony Mackie

1:1 life-size statue

Ultra-realistic 3D sculpting and paint application techniques

